WATCH: North West Sings 'I Just Can’t Wait to Be King' as Young Simba in Disney's 'The Lion King' Live Concert

North opened up about her love of singing in a cover story for i-D last October, explaining that "performing is my favorite" and that her passion for music comes "mostly from me...and then a little bit of my dad."

She added that when she grows up, she wants to be "a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."