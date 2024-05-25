WATCH: North West Sings 'I Just Can’t Wait to Be King' as Young Simba in Disney's 'The Lion King' Live Concert
North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, earned a standing ovation following her performance as Young Simba in Disney's live The Lion King concert in celebration of the original animated film's 30th anniversary, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The preteen made her acting debut when she took to the Hollywood Bowl stage on Friday to sing "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" while dressed in character with a yellow furry hoodie and matching shorts and boots.
TMZ reports that Kim and Kanye, North's famous parents, were both in attendance, cheering her on from the audience alongside her siblings Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, grandmother Kris Jenner, aunt Kourtney Kardashian, and new uncle Travis Barker.
North was announced to be joining the cast of Disney's The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event earlier this month. The two-day show runs from May 24 to May 25 and will be filmed for a special to air on Disney+ at a later date.
The production's cast also includes Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Heather Headley, Lebo M, and special guest Jennifer Hudson.
The concert featured a full orchestra led by conductor Sarah Hicks performing Hans Zimmer's Oscar-winning musical score and songs including "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," "Circle of Life," and "Hakuna Matata" written by Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice.
This isn't North's first foray into the music world. She was featured on "Talking/Over Again" from Ye's recent collaborative album Vultures 1 with Ty Dolla $ign and has performed it live with her dad in Miami and Paris.
North recently announced her own debut album Elementary School Dropout, an homage to her father's iconic 2004 debut album The College Dropout.
North opened up about her love of singing in a cover story for i-D last October, explaining that "performing is my favorite" and that her passion for music comes "mostly from me...and then a little bit of my dad."
She added that when she grows up, she wants to be "a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."