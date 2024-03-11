'Wild': North West Unveils Controversial Album Title 'Elementary School Dropout' During Kanye's Show
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North, is following in her father's footsteps with her very own album on the way.
RadarOnline.com has learned that North, 10, took the Footprint Center stage in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday night with her big announcement during his Vultures 2 listening party.
Although the audience erupted into cheers, fans on social media have since sparked a debate over the title selection for her upcoming release: Elementary School Dropout.
Many considered it a clear homage to Ye's own monumental debut with The College Dropout back in 2004; however, others have pointed out the title for North's album is eyebrow-raising after the rapper's remarks about his children's private school in Los Angeles.
"Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now," the Yeezy fashion designer wrote in a post just weeks ago, reiterating his past claims. "It's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system.'"
"At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for," Ye continued in his Instagram caption. "I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy is."
The famous exes were married from 2014 to 2022 and share four children: North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and 4-year-old Psalm.
"Hey I think it's cool she wanna do music. It's just how is this a good idea to call an album that?" one fan wrote. "A kid with Elementary School Dropout as the title is wild," a second echoed.
"Well, most elementary school students will think dropping out is cool while North West lives in luxury," wrote a third.
"She's literally 10, what does she mean Elementary School Dropout," another wrote while other supporters argued that it was a "cool" choice and way to honor her dad.
As for Ye's claims about the school their kids attend, sources familiar with the situation Kim was upset her ex posted his concerns on social media, according to reports, by telling the world he wanted their kids out of the school they're attending in L.A.
"Kim is frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school because it creates safety and security concerns each and every time for their children," an insider explained, noting they agreed to settle disputes privately in their divorce settlement.