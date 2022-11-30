North West Wears Star Of David During Shopping Trip With Kanye Weeks After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Comments
Kanye West has plenty of antisemitic remarks to spew, but he has no problem with his daughter North West wearing the Star of David on her chest, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 9-year-old daughter he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian sported the Jewish symbol on her sweatshirt during a shopping trip with her controversial father.
Even more surprising — North's attire was part of Ye's 2021 concert merch.
In the photos taken hours after finalizing his divorce settlement with Kim, the Grammy winner was on daddy duty, allegedly picking up North from school and later taking her shopping.
A video showed the father-daughter duo heading into what appeared to be a Los Angeles department store.
While Ye didn't say a word, the paparazzi couldn't help but notice North's sweatshirt with the shocking symbol, given the rapper recently vowing to go "death con 3' on Jewish people. Ye never backed down from his comments — instead, he doubled down with even more heartful remarks.
The meaning behind Ye's design is unclear; however, it showed the Star of David with a cross in the middle, along with the word "Donda" and the date 8.5.2021.
Ye's personal views have caused issues for his business. He lost his billionaire status after Adidas dropped their longtime partnership with the Yeezy founder, taking a stand against his antisemitic views. The musician-turned-political hopeful has continued to make waves, most recently aligning himself with white nationalist Nick Fuentes for dinner at Donald Trump's home.
The German company's decision doesn't make it easy on Ye's finances — especially now that he owes Kim a whopping $200k in child support every month.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim and Ye decided on terms Tuesday, marking an end to their nearly two-year bitter divorce battle. Under the agreement terms, Ye will be on the hook for the $200k monthly payment.
The money will be wired into Kim's account every first of the month.
Ye will be responsible for their children's education as he was ordered to pay half of their school expenses, including tuition. In addition to the lump monthly sum and education costs, the Grammy winner will also be responsible for 50% of their kids' security expenses.
Kim and Ye wed in 2014, and she filed for divorce in February 2021. They share four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
One plus for Ye: they agreed to "equal access" to their children, which he jumped on immediately.