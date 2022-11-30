North West Wears Star Of David During Shopping Trip With Kanye Weeks After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Comments

Kanye West has plenty of antisemitic remarks to spew, but he has no problem with his daughter North West wearing the Star of David on her chest, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 9-year-old daughter he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian sported the Jewish symbol on her sweatshirt during a shopping trip with her controversial father.

Even more surprising — North's attire was part of Ye's 2021 concert merch.