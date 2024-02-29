Kanye West Publicly Demands Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Take Their Kids Out of LA Private School: 'Fake for Celebrities Used by The System'

His latest statement on IG comes nearly two years after Kim reportedly enlisted extra security for their kids after Ye posted the name of their school on social media.

In 2022, Kanye said that Kim had their children "80 percent of the time," speaking about their co-parenting dynamic after he tried to get her to split their education between Sierra Canyon and his Donda Academy.

During his appearance on the Alo Full Mind podcast at the time, Kanye said, "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that's going to go to the kids."

"She's still gotta 80 percent of the time raise those children, so what people saw when I was going back and forth is I have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw […] to the curriculum because my parents were able to do that to me."