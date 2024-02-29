Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Publicly Demands Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Take Their Kids Out of LA Private School: 'Fake for Celebrities Used by The System'

kanye west demands ex wife kim kardashian take kids out of private school pp
Source: APEX / MEGA; MEGA

Kanye West demanded that Kim Kardashian take their children out of a Los Angeles private school.

By:

Feb. 29 2024, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kanye West took to Instagram with a public plea for ex-wife Kim Kardashian to remove their children from the private school they attend in Los Angeles, sensationally claiming it's a fake institution for celebrities that are used by "the system."

"Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now," the Yeezy fashion designer wrote in a post shared to his nearly 20 million followers on Instagram. "At this point everybody knows what the system is code word for."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the school for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west demands ex wife kim kardashian take kids out of private school
Source: @kanyewest/Instagram

Ye took to Instagram with his public plea.

"I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children," Ye continued his post shared on Thursday. "When the system drafts athletes, they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy is."

Kanye's two oldest kids are North West and Saint West. The rapper also shares son Psalm and daughter Chicago with the reality star. Kim and Kanye have been divorced since 2021.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west demands ex wife kim kardashian take kids out of private school
Source: MEGA

"I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children," Ye continued his post shared on Thursday.

His latest statement on IG comes nearly two years after Kim reportedly enlisted extra security for their kids after Ye posted the name of their school on social media.

In 2022, Kanye said that Kim had their children "80 percent of the time," speaking about their co-parenting dynamic after he tried to get her to split their education between Sierra Canyon and his Donda Academy.

During his appearance on the Alo Full Mind podcast at the time, Kanye said, "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that's going to go to the kids."

"She's still gotta 80 percent of the time raise those children, so what people saw when I was going back and forth is I have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw […] to the curriculum because my parents were able to do that to me."

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement
kanye west demands ex wife kim kardashian take kids out of private school
Source: MEGA

His latest statement on IG comes nearly two years after Kim reportedly enlisted extra security for their kids after Ye posted the name of their school on social media.

Both have moved on romantically in the wake of their split. Ye's new wife, Bianca Censori, and the Eazy hitmaker were recently spotted parading around Paris while Kim and her rumored new flame, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., were seen in Las Vegas leading up to the Super Bowl.

It marked the first time that Kim and Odell had been photographed together since sparking romance rumors in mid-2023.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west demands ex wife kim kardashian take kids out of private school
Source: MEGA

Ye and Bianca were recently spotted parading around Paris.

Meanwhile, a new report emerged last week that Kim had told her ex-husband to make Bianca cover up when she goes out with their children following a series of scantily-clad outings.

An insider told the Daily Mail, "Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.