Kanye West Publicly Demands Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Take Their Kids Out of LA Private School: 'Fake for Celebrities Used by The System'
Kanye West took to Instagram with a public plea for ex-wife Kim Kardashian to remove their children from the private school they attend in Los Angeles, sensationally claiming it's a fake institution for celebrities that are used by "the system."
"Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now," the Yeezy fashion designer wrote in a post shared to his nearly 20 million followers on Instagram. "At this point everybody knows what the system is code word for."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the school for comment.
"I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children," Ye continued his post shared on Thursday. "When the system drafts athletes, they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy is."
Kanye's two oldest kids are North West and Saint West. The rapper also shares son Psalm and daughter Chicago with the reality star. Kim and Kanye have been divorced since 2021.
His latest statement on IG comes nearly two years after Kim reportedly enlisted extra security for their kids after Ye posted the name of their school on social media.
In 2022, Kanye said that Kim had their children "80 percent of the time," speaking about their co-parenting dynamic after he tried to get her to split their education between Sierra Canyon and his Donda Academy.
During his appearance on the Alo Full Mind podcast at the time, Kanye said, "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that's going to go to the kids."
"She's still gotta 80 percent of the time raise those children, so what people saw when I was going back and forth is I have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw […] to the curriculum because my parents were able to do that to me."
Both have moved on romantically in the wake of their split. Ye's new wife, Bianca Censori, and the Eazy hitmaker were recently spotted parading around Paris while Kim and her rumored new flame, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., were seen in Las Vegas leading up to the Super Bowl.
It marked the first time that Kim and Odell had been photographed together since sparking romance rumors in mid-2023.
Meanwhile, a new report emerged last week that Kim had told her ex-husband to make Bianca cover up when she goes out with their children following a series of scantily-clad outings.
An insider told the Daily Mail, "Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into."