Pete Davidson Spends Quality Time With Kim's Daughter North After Kanye Forbids Comedian From Meeting Their Kids
Pete Davidson was seen spending quality time with Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, marking another milestone in the couple's relationship.
On Sunday afternoon, the Saturday Night Live star and North, 8, were seen cruising around in the custom pink electric Moke car that Kris Jenner gifted Kim for Christmas.
A video obtained by TMZ showed the duo enjoying the scenic views in what appeared to be Scott Disick's gated community. They were also reportedly joined by Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope, who was not visible in the clip.
Interestingly, this is the first time that Pete, 28, was photographed with any of Kim's children, but it appears their romance is getting more serious as of late. Last weekend, the Skims founder, 41, met Pete's grandparents in Staten Island as the couple neared their six-month anniversary of dating.
Fans wonder how Kim's estranged husband, Kanye West, 44, will react to the new video considering the ongoing drama between the Eazy rapper and Pete.
Tensions escalated between the two in February when Kanye took to social media to declare that Pete "will never meet" his kids.
"I'd never get in the way of your children. It's a promise," Pete allegedly texted to Kanye in messages shared by the Yeezy fashion designer. "How you guys go about raising your children is your business not mine. I do hope one day I can meet them and we can all be friends."
Kanye posted a screengrab of their conversation and vowed, "No, you will never meet my children," as his divorce proceedings continue with Kim following her filing in February 2021.
In another surprising turn of events, Ye pulled out of his headlining gig at Coachella this week, a spot that has since been filled with The Weeknd.
Meanwhile, Kim gushed over her red-hot romance with Pete in a sneak peek from an upcoming ABC News special. "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," she said. "Obviously, I wanna take my time, but I'm very happy and very content and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."