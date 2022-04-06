Pete Davidson Spends Quality Time With Kim's Daughter North After Kanye Forbids Comedian From Meeting Their Kids

A video obtained by TMZ showed the duo enjoying the scenic views in what appeared to be Scott Disick's gated community. They were also reportedly joined by Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope, who was not visible in the clip.

Interestingly, this is the first time that Pete, 28, was photographed with any of Kim's children, but it appears their romance is getting more serious as of late. Last weekend, the Skims founder, 41, met Pete's grandparents in Staten Island as the couple neared their six-month anniversary of dating.

Fans wonder how Kim's estranged husband, Kanye West, 44, will react to the new video considering the ongoing drama between the Eazy rapper and Pete.