Kanye West Drops Out Of Coachella Music Festival Just Hours After Grammys No-Show

According to reports, sources close to the embattled rapper revealed on Monday that Ye has dropped out of Coachella even though the festival is scheduled to kick off just next weekend.

Travis Scott, who was originally scheduled to headline the two-weekend festival before getting axed following the tragedy at his 2021 Astroworld Festival, won't be there either after Ye claimed the banned musician would join him on the stage.

Dropping out of Coachella is the second high-profile event Ye has decided not to take part in over a two-day span.