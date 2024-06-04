Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Kate Middleton

In Hiding: Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton's Absence Sparks Fear Illness is Worse Than Palace Lets on — 'What is Really Going on?'

kate middleton considering attending trooping the colour
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton's continued absence renews fears about her health.

By:

Jun. 4 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Middleton's ongoing absence from the royal spotlight while she battles cancer has reportedly sparked shocking new fears that the palace is attempting to hide the true extent of her physical and mental collapse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prince William's beloved wife vanished from public events six months ago — and the news blackout on her condition has triggered panic she is dying and may never be seen again!

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton considering attending trooping the colour
Source: MEGA

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

"The silence about Kate's health crisis — believed to be ovarian cancer — is deafening," a well-placed senior courtier dished to the Globe. "We're terrified Kate's way worse than the royals are saying. Could we wake up one morning and find she has suddenly passed?"

And cancer may not be the only health crisis the Princess of Wales is fighting!

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton
Source: BBC STUDIOS/THE ROYAL FAMILY CHANNEL/YOUTUBE

A news blackout on Kate's cancer battle has sparked fears she may be in worse condition than the crown has let on.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kate's disappearance has even generated palace whispers she's been secretly hospitalized for severe emotional issues and will never be able to resume her role at William's side," the insider shared. "All this secrecy is devastating and points to an impending disaster for the monarchy."

The new alarm bells for Kate's health exploded after Kensington Palace revealed on May 21 that the princess was the "driving force" behind a major report by her Early Childhood Foundation, calling for companies to introduce more family-friendly working practices.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton considering attending trooping the colour
Source: MEGA

Kate was last photographed on Christmas 2023.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement

Surprisingly, there was no personal statement from the 42-year-old mother-of-three — and the palace admitted she won't be returning to duties anytime soon. The royals were immediately accused of a cover-up.

"What is the palace trying to hide about Kate?" a royal observer pondered. "I don't believe anything until we see her."

"She was the most photographed woman in the world and there hasn't been a single picture of her going to or from the hospital for treatment. This suggests there's much more to this story than the palace is letting on."

Article continues below advertisement

Kate was last officially photographed at Christmas — with William, 41, and their children — before undergoing secretive abdominal surgery in mid-January. Palace insiders told the outlet she was suffering from cancer — and a pale and gaunt Kate finally admitted the heartbreaking diagnosis in an emotional March 22 video.

That bombshell came just weeks after King Charles, 75, revealed he was diagnosed with cancer following a procedure for a benign prostate condition. But while Charles has bravely resumed his duties, Kate remains nowhere in sight!

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton health update wont return work until cleared medical team
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Kate's looks while undergoing chemo treatment may be part of the reason she's been in hiding.

Article continues below advertisement

"What is really going on?" the observer asked. "There is a horrible ongoing silence as to the whereabouts and well-being of our future queen."

Kate asked for privacy when she revealed her diagnosis. That request likely came in anticipation of the devastating effects of chemo on her looks, sources claim.

"Kate was very thin before — and the chemo's likely left her looking skeletal," the courtier noted. "Her hair is her crowning glory, but word is it was falling out in clumps and by now she may be totally bald."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

"In addition, the chemo will likely cause an early menopause, which for kid-loving Kate must be emotionally devastating. I don't think she ever gave up on the possibility of having one more child, even though William was dead set against it!" the courtier added.

"Despite everything Kate is enduring, she is a true Warrior Princess and we believe she would still make public appearances if she were able," the courtier continued. "She'd want to be an example of what happens to someone undergoing debilitating chemo and could be an inspiration for others."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"The fact she is hiding away — or being hidden away — is frightening."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.