In Hiding: Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton's Absence Sparks Fear Illness is Worse Than Palace Lets on — 'What is Really Going on?'
Kate Middleton's ongoing absence from the royal spotlight while she battles cancer has reportedly sparked shocking new fears that the palace is attempting to hide the true extent of her physical and mental collapse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prince William's beloved wife vanished from public events six months ago — and the news blackout on her condition has triggered panic she is dying and may never be seen again!
"The silence about Kate's health crisis — believed to be ovarian cancer — is deafening," a well-placed senior courtier dished to the Globe. "We're terrified Kate's way worse than the royals are saying. Could we wake up one morning and find she has suddenly passed?"
And cancer may not be the only health crisis the Princess of Wales is fighting!
"Kate's disappearance has even generated palace whispers she's been secretly hospitalized for severe emotional issues and will never be able to resume her role at William's side," the insider shared. "All this secrecy is devastating and points to an impending disaster for the monarchy."
The new alarm bells for Kate's health exploded after Kensington Palace revealed on May 21 that the princess was the "driving force" behind a major report by her Early Childhood Foundation, calling for companies to introduce more family-friendly working practices.
Surprisingly, there was no personal statement from the 42-year-old mother-of-three — and the palace admitted she won't be returning to duties anytime soon. The royals were immediately accused of a cover-up.
"What is the palace trying to hide about Kate?" a royal observer pondered. "I don't believe anything until we see her."
"She was the most photographed woman in the world and there hasn't been a single picture of her going to or from the hospital for treatment. This suggests there's much more to this story than the palace is letting on."
Kate was last officially photographed at Christmas — with William, 41, and their children — before undergoing secretive abdominal surgery in mid-January. Palace insiders told the outlet she was suffering from cancer — and a pale and gaunt Kate finally admitted the heartbreaking diagnosis in an emotional March 22 video.
That bombshell came just weeks after King Charles, 75, revealed he was diagnosed with cancer following a procedure for a benign prostate condition. But while Charles has bravely resumed his duties, Kate remains nowhere in sight!
"What is really going on?" the observer asked. "There is a horrible ongoing silence as to the whereabouts and well-being of our future queen."
Kate asked for privacy when she revealed her diagnosis. That request likely came in anticipation of the devastating effects of chemo on her looks, sources claim.
"Kate was very thin before — and the chemo's likely left her looking skeletal," the courtier noted. "Her hair is her crowning glory, but word is it was falling out in clumps and by now she may be totally bald."
"In addition, the chemo will likely cause an early menopause, which for kid-loving Kate must be emotionally devastating. I don't think she ever gave up on the possibility of having one more child, even though William was dead set against it!" the courtier added.
"Despite everything Kate is enduring, she is a true Warrior Princess and we believe she would still make public appearances if she were able," the courtier continued. "She'd want to be an example of what happens to someone undergoing debilitating chemo and could be an inspiration for others."
"The fact she is hiding away — or being hidden away — is frightening."