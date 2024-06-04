Your tip
Suspect Accused of Flying 15-Year-Old Girl He Met Online from California to Arkansas for Sex: Cops

Man Accused of Flying Teen to His Home in Arkansas for Sex

Jun. 4 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

An Arkansas man has been arrested after authorities alleged he flew a 15-year-old California girl he met online to Arkansas for sex.

Police were recently contacted by officials in California regarding 49-year-old Sean Robert Schiemann, who had allegedly been engaged in a relationship with the teen online before he bought her a plane ticket, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

As Front Page Detectives reported, Fort Smith officers worked with the US Marshals Service and determined Schiemann allegedly had picked up the girl at Northwest Arkansas National Airport and brought her to his home in Fort Smith.

Officers located the pair at Schiemann's home, where they arrested him and charged him with fourth-degree sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

Arkansas police said they were providing “appropriate support and resources” for the victim and had contacted her family in California as well as Child Protective Services.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.

