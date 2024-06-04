Revealed: Harry Uninvited in Awkward Phone Conversation, Told to STAY AWAY From Wedding of ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will miss the upcoming wedding of Harry's close friend, 7th Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, after the Duke of Sussex was reportedly uninvited via an awkward phone call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The "society wedding of the year" is set to take place at Chester Cathedral in England on June 7, where Hughie — as Grosvenor is known within his circle — will wed Olivia Henson, 30.
Harry, 39, and Hughie, 33, both agreed the Sussexes should not attend during the call, British daily newspaper The Times reported on Monday. The agreement aimed to prevent the bad blood between Harry and his brother, Prince William, from overshadowing the grand event, the outlet said.
Hughie, a childhood friend of both princes and godfather to Harry’s son Archie, 5, is among the United Kingdom's wealthiest men and has been dubbed one of Britain's "most eligible bachelors."
William will be one of the 400 guests at the wedding, planning to serve as an usher, while Harry and Meghan will remain home in California with their two children. The decision followed months of speculation about whether both brothers would be invited given their strained relationship.
Reports were initially conflicted over whether it was Harry or Hugh who made the final decision. However, sources close to the situation confirmed it was a mutual and civilized understanding reached during their albeit uncomfortable phone conversation.
RadarOnline.com reported last month that the Sussexes had opted out of attending altogether. "Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it's unlikely to happen before the wedding," an insider shared.
- Prince Harry Begged for 'Secret Meeting' With King Charles and William Over 'The State of Things'
- Prince William Leaning on 'Replacement Brothers,' Relying on New 'Inner Circle' as He Steps Up for King Charles and Wife Kate
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids 'Missing Out' on Time Spent With Royal Cousins During Family Feud: 'You Make It Work'
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is also not expected to be at the wedding due to her ongoing battle with cancer. King Charles III, Hugh’s godfather, will also likely miss the ceremony as he will be in France for D-Day commemorations.
Kate and William's son, Prince George, who is also Hugh’s godson, will have a prominent role in the ceremony.
The lavish wedding will be followed by an opulent reception at the Eaton Hall, with a guest list that includes notable figures like members of the Van Cutsem family, who share close ties with both the Windsors and the Grosvenors.
Henson, soon to be the Duchess of Westminster, has strong aristocratic and financial ties, descending from the Hoare banking family and connected to the Marquesses of Bristol and the Dukes of Rutland.
Grosvenor inherited his title and a £10 billion estate in 2016 after the death of his father. He chose to leave London and settle more permanently in Cheshire, focusing on his estate and philanthropic efforts.