Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Prince Harry

Revealed: Harry Uninvited in Awkward Phone Conversation, Told to STAY AWAY From Wedding of ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’

king charles prince william ready heated reunion prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was reportedly uninvited from the upcoming wedding of his close friend, 7th Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, amid the Duke of Sussex's ongoing feud with the Royal Family.

By:

Jun. 4 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will miss the upcoming wedding of Harry's close friend, 7th Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, after the Duke of Sussex was reportedly uninvited via an awkward phone call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The "society wedding of the year" is set to take place at Chester Cathedral in England on June 7, where Hughie — as Grosvenor is known within his circle — will wed Olivia Henson, 30.

Harry, 39, and Hughie, 33, both agreed the Sussexes should not attend during the call, British daily newspaper The Times reported on Monday. The agreement aimed to prevent the bad blood between Harry and his brother, Prince William, from overshadowing the grand event, the outlet said.

Article continues below advertisement
harry meghan wont attend prince archie godfather hugh grosvenor wedding
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan will remain in California as they plan to skip the lavish wedding.

Hughie, a childhood friend of both princes and godfather to Harry’s son Archie, 5, is among the United Kingdom's wealthiest men and has been dubbed one of Britain's "most eligible bachelors."

William will be one of the 400 guests at the wedding, planning to serve as an usher, while Harry and Meghan will remain home in California with their two children. The decision followed months of speculation about whether both brothers would be invited given their strained relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh grosvenor
Source: MEGA

Grosvenor is among the wealthiest men in the United Kingdom, and has been dubbed one of Britain's "most eligible bachelors."

Article continues below advertisement

Reports were initially conflicted over whether it was Harry or Hugh who made the final decision. However, sources close to the situation confirmed it was a mutual and civilized understanding reached during their albeit uncomfortable phone conversation.

RadarOnline.com reported last month that the Sussexes had opted out of attending altogether. "Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it's unlikely to happen before the wedding," an insider shared.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement
royal family book pulled author name racist question archie skin color
Source: MEGA

Harry and Hughie reportedly agreed that the Sussexes should not attend the wedding, seeking to prevent the ongoing tensions between the couple and the Royal Family from overshadowing the grand event.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is also not expected to be at the wedding due to her ongoing battle with cancer. King Charles III, Hugh’s godfather, will also likely miss the ceremony as he will be in France for D-Day commemorations.

Kate and William's son, Prince George, who is also Hugh’s godson, will have a prominent role in the ceremony.

The lavish wedding will be followed by an opulent reception at the Eaton Hall, with a guest list that includes notable figures like members of the Van Cutsem family, who share close ties with both the Windsors and the Grosvenors.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton harry problem cancer diagnosis no plans
Source: MEGA

Prince William plans to serve as an usher at the wedding, while his wife, Princess Kate, is unlikely to attend due to her cancer battle.

Article continues below advertisement

Henson, soon to be the Duchess of Westminster, has strong aristocratic and financial ties, descending from the Hoare banking family and connected to the Marquesses of Bristol and the Dukes of Rutland.

Grosvenor inherited his title and a £10 billion estate in 2016 after the death of his father. He chose to leave London and settle more permanently in Cheshire, focusing on his estate and philanthropic efforts.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.