Revealed: Harry Uninvited in Awkward Phone Conversation, Told to STAY AWAY From Wedding of ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will miss the upcoming wedding of Harry's close friend, 7th Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, after the Duke of Sussex was reportedly uninvited via an awkward phone call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The "society wedding of the year" is set to take place at Chester Cathedral in England on June 7, where Hughie — as Grosvenor is known within his circle — will wed Olivia Henson, 30.

Harry, 39, and Hughie, 33, both agreed the Sussexes should not attend during the call, British daily newspaper The Times reported on Monday. The agreement aimed to prevent the bad blood between Harry and his brother, Prince William, from overshadowing the grand event, the outlet said.