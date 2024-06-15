Pitt, 60, is reportedly itching to have a family with the 34-year-old jewelry designer — but his savvy sweetheart won't give in until he puts a ring on it, insiders spilled.

"There's a bit of an urgency to all of this because Brad's desperate to have a child with Ines — and she wants a proper commitment first," the tipster revealed. "So they're not going to waste time with a long engagement."

Another source close to Pitt tells us that while the couple are going steady, they're not in a rush to walk down the aisle just yet.