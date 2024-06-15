Brad Feathers Nest With Ines: Pitt Reportedly Planning 'Intimate Europe Wedding' as He Longs for a 'Life Do-over'
Brad Pitt is reportedly ready to take his relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon to the next level, and sources claim he's planning an "intimate Europe wedding," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Oscar-winning actor is said to want a "life do-over" after a tumultuous split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie and strained relationships with the six children they share together.
Pitt, 60, is reportedly itching to have a family with the 34-year-old jewelry designer — but his savvy sweetheart won't give in until he puts a ring on it, insiders spilled.
"There's a bit of an urgency to all of this because Brad's desperate to have a child with Ines — and she wants a proper commitment first," the tipster revealed. "So they're not going to waste time with a long engagement."
Another source close to Pitt tells us that while the couple are going steady, they're not in a rush to walk down the aisle just yet.
The Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood hunk and Ines have been a couple for two years, but their relationship is his first lengthy romance since Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 — and launched a bitter custody battle over their six kids.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Fight Club star was claimed to be devastated upon learning that his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt legally filed to drop his last name on May 27 — the day she turned 18.
"That was clearly aimed at sending a message to Brad — and it hurts," the insider snitched.
Maleficent star Angelina has had primary custody of the children during most of the ex-couple's custody battle. But the four oldest are now legal adults with the only remaining minors being 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne; however, sources claim Pitt fears his ex-wife has turned all of their children against him.
"Brad misses Shiloh and his other kids so much, but there's not a whole lot he can do," the source claimed. "That's why he's looking to the future and is so thrilled Ines is ready to start a family with him."
According to the spy, Pitt's Ocean's Eleven co-star George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have even offered their private estate in Lake Como, Italy, to the pair as a wedding venue if they do decide to walk down the aisle.
"It's all in the early planning stages right now, but a lot of Brad's celebrity friends have been given the heads-up to expect an invite," the source dished. "When Brad married Angelina in France, they only had a handful of guests, which was her choice."
"This time around, he wants a big party with all his friends. George and Amal are on the list, of course, and so are his buddies like Flea and Quentin Tarantino."
Time will tell!