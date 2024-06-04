Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Child Shiloh ‘Hired Her Own Lawyer’ to Drop ‘Pitt’ From Name

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh is all grown up! The 18-year-old did not use her famous mom's funds to hire legal representation to drop the hyphen from her last name, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Shiloh ditched "Pitt" from her surname on her eighteenth birthday, allegedly "blindsiding" her estranged father — and now, we're learning even more about the legal move.