Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Child Shiloh ‘Hired Her Own Lawyer’ to Drop ‘Pitt’ From Name
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh is all grown up! The 18-year-old did not use her famous mom's funds to hire legal representation to drop the hyphen from her last name, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Shiloh ditched "Pitt" from her surname on her eighteenth birthday, allegedly "blindsiding" her estranged father — and now, we're learning even more about the legal move.
"Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn't know and can't speak for it," a source familiar with the matter told Entertainment Tonight. FYI — Shiloh filed her request in court on May 27, the same day she began an adult.
In the documents, she expressed her desire to legally change her name and go by "Shiloh Jolie."
Adding insult to injury, Pitt is allegedly "heartbroken" over the news.
“Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised,” an insider spilled to In Touch on Monday, reiterating what RadarOnline.com already told you that Jolie is being accused of "turning" their kids against her ex.
"He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad," the insider added.
Pitt was “heartbroken” over Shiloh's decision, with a source sharing she didn't tell her father before making the decision.
“Shiloh did not give her dad the heads up about her decision. I mean how could she?” the insider explained. “He’s absolutely heartbroken, he’s really hurt because he was closest to Shiloh.”
“He was unaware that their relationship changed,” the source added. “He really thought they were on good, solid ground.”
Shiloh is one of Pitt and Jolie's three biological children. They also have 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, and three adopted kids — sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20, and daughter Zahara, 19.
But Shiloh isn't the only one to stop using Pitt.
Zahara also dropped her father’s surname in November 2023 — although, it appears to be more of a choice than a legal decision.
“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” she said in a sorority initiation ceremony video. “And I landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”
She joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, where she attends school.
Vivienne appeared to follow suit, too. When she co-produced the Broadway production of The Outsiders with her A-list mom, her credit read, "Vivienne Jolie."
Jolie, whose father is actor Jon Voight, did the same thing as Shiloh more than two decades ago when she petitioned the court to ditch her dad's last name. Her request was granted in 2002.