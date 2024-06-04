Brad ‘Was Blindsided’: Shiloh Jolie ‘Did Not Give’ Brad Pitt ‘Heads Up’ Before Name Change

Brad Pitt was said to be “blindsided” by his daughter’s decision to change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie on her 18th birthday last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

