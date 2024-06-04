Brad ‘Was Blindsided’: Shiloh Jolie ‘Did Not Give’ Brad Pitt ‘Heads Up’ Before Name Change
Brad Pitt was said to be “blindsided” by his daughter’s decision to change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie on her 18th birthday last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh legally changed her name on May 27, an insider close to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star revealed that Pitt was “blindsided” by his daughter’s decision.
The source also claimed that Pitt blamed his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, for “turning their kids against him” and “influencing their decisions to distance themselves” from the Fight Club star.
“Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised,” the insider spilled to In Touch on Monday. “He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.”
The source also told the outlet that Pitt was “absolutely heartbroken” over his daughter’s decision to drop his surname upon her 18th birthday last week – especially because Shiloh “did not give her dad the heads up about her decision.”
“Shiloh did not give her dad the heads up about her decision. I mean how could she?” the insider spilled further. “He’s absolutely heartbroken, he’s really hurt because he was closest to Shiloh.”
“He was unaware that their relationship changed,” the source added. “He really thought they were on good, solid ground.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Shiloh officially filed to change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to just Shiloh Jolie upon her 18th birthday on May 27.
Shiloh’s decision to drop her father’s surname came just months after her sister Zahara – whom Pitt and Jolie adopted in 2005 – also decided to drop her father’s surname in November 2023.
“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” Zahara said in a sorority initiation ceremony video from late last year. “And I landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”
Meanwhile, Pitt and Jolie’s youngest daughter – Vivienne, 15 – also opted not to use the Babylon actor’s last name when she was listed on the playbill for the Broadway musical The Outsiders earlier this year.
Vivienne was billed as “Vivienne Jolie” when the play premiered in April.
“Brad one hundred percent blames Angie for Shiloh and Vivienne’s decisions,” the insider told In Touch this week. “His only hope is Knox, but he’s not holding his breath.”
“Brad understands the pressure he must be under by Angie and his siblings to follow their lead,” the source added. “It’s only a matter of time that Knox does the same thing.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pitt and Jolie divorced back in September 2016.
The Bullet Train star has not been photographed with any of his and Jolie’s six children since the Hollywood couple’s bombshell split eight years ago.