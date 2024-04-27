Angelina Jolie Planning 'Full-Time' Move to NYC, Actress 'Not Giving Up' on Dating After Divorce: Report
Angelina Jolie is planning to get settled in the Big Apple and "make a full-time move there as soon as possible," an insider close to the famed actress-humanitarian said in a sensational new report.
The box office sensation has been in New York for most of this year, noted the tipster, who said she has been eager for a change because she is "sick and tired of L.A." and wants a fresh start elsewhere amid her ongoing court war with ex Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"She must wait until she wraps things up as far as custody and visitation rights go — and it's taking forever," said the source, according to the National Enquirer.
The famous former flames share six children together: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.
Furthermore, Brangelina are still embroiled in an ongoing legal battle over their French winery, Château Miraval, long after the exes were declared legally single by a judge back in 2019.
Tensions escalated after Jolie sold her stake in their French winery to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler in 2021.
Pitt, more recently, shut down allegations that his NDA was overly strict in a new filing, claiming that her lawyer "proposed an even broader, mutual non-disparagement clause." Jolie, however, said she opted out of selling to Pitt for $54 million because she suspected a non-disparagement clause was a thinly veiled "unconscionable" attempt to "control" her.
Jolie's potential move to NYC may still be ahead, but "nothing has worked out" with potential suitors in the theater crowd as of yet, according to the report, which claimed that she is "picky" when it comes to choosing potential love interests for good reason.
"It's very hard for her to let down her guard with anyone," said a source.
"She worried it would be a nightmare," they added. "She's not giving up, but it's safe to say she's not enjoying the singles scene in New York."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Jolie for comment after the actress previously mentioned her plans to relocate while talking about expanding her inner circle.
"I don't really have … a social life," she shared with WSJ. Magazine in Dec. 2023. "I realized my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict,” she explained before detailing her plans to stay in Cambodia more often.
"It's part of what happened after my divorce," the Maria actress said. "I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can."