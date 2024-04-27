Angelina Jolie Planning 'Full-Time' Move to NYC, Actress 'Not Giving Up' on Dating After Divorce: Report

Angelina Jolie is planning to get settled in the Big Apple and "make a full-time move there as soon as possible," an insider close to the famed actress-humanitarian said in a sensational new report.

The box office sensation has been in New York for most of this year, noted the tipster, who said she has been eager for a change because she is "sick and tired of L.A." and wants a fresh start elsewhere amid her ongoing court war with ex Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com has learned.