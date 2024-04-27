Death-Defying! 15 Actors Who Risked Their Lives for Films

In 2018, Jeremy Renner broke his silence and shared how he broke his arms on the set of Tag.

"There was this stunt on the second day of the movie where I was avoiding all of the guys. So I do this stunt," he told The Tonight Show.

"It's a stack of chairs, like 20 feet high, and it's supposed to fall over and I'm supposed to ride it down like a surfboard and then keep running," he said. "So that happened a couple of times and it wasn't quite good enough, so let's do it again, but the hinge broke. Anyway, the stack of chairs was supposed to go and it didn't go and I went."

The stack fell, leading him to break his arms without him knowing about it at first.

After a few moments, Renner realized he probably had sustained an injury, so he went to the hospital, where he was told about his fractured bones.