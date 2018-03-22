Christian’s Detox Hell! Beefy Bale Struggles To Lose Weight After Packing On 40 Lbs

Chubby Christian Bale is having a horrible time as he tries to get healthy and shed the weight he put on for Backseat – and it’s making his life a misery, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“Christian went a little far in his portrayal of Dick Cheney. He would eat steaks coated in salt and gravy and drank whiskey with every meal until he made himself sick,” snitch a source.

As Radar previously reported, fans become worried for Bale after he beefed up to play the former vice president for the upcoming flick, but the actor assured his devout followers the excessive weight gain was nothing to worry about.

“This is just what I do for fun. I like putting on 40 pounds, shaving my head and bleaching my eyebrows — it’s good for laughs,” joked the actor. “I recommend it to anyone.”

But the A-Lister doesn’t appear to laughing now. “He really went the extra mile for the role, but now he’s struggling with being on a strict detox.”

Said the source: “Christian is almost halfway through losing the weight but it’s been miserable, and he’s on a hormonal roller-coaster ride trying to get back to his old self.

It’s almost a relief that he wasn’t nominated for an Oscar this year because physically he just wasn’t up for squeezing himself into tuxedos. The last time he did this was when he was far younger, and slimming down is a much slower, tougher climb this time around!”

