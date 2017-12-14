Unrecognizable! Christian Bale Shows Massive 40Lb Weight Gain, Shaved Head

Is Christian Bale doing okay? This Wednesday, The Dark Night star was spotted looking heavy and unrecognizable at a gas station. The actor was dressed casually as he smiled at the cameras and showed off his new shaved head look. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos. Photo credit: Getty Images/MEGA

Christian Bale looked like a shell of his former self on his latest outing – so much so that fans are worrying if he’s going through a mid-life crisis! Photo credit: Getty Images

The 43-year-old actor looked bloated and scruffy when pictured at a local gas station this Wednesday. Photo credit: MEGA

He wore a simple T-shirt, shorts, and carried an old backpack as he arrived in his humble Toyota Tacoma. Photo credit: MEGA

The former Hollywood hunk, who played Batman in a series of hit films, looked nothing like his sexy self! Photo credit: MEGA

Dick Cheney. As Radar has learned , however, Bale recently talked to Extra about his shocking weight gain, saying he was just fine, and assuring it was all for his upcoming movie, Backseat. He will reportedly play former vice president Photo credit: MEGA

I’m “eating everything,” said the star in an interview, speaking of his on-screen transformation. Photo credit: MEGA

“This is just what I do for fun. I like putting on 40 pounds, shaving my head and bleaching my eyebrows — it's good for laughs,” joked the actor. “I recommend it to anyone.” Photo credit: MEGA