Sidebar: Biden Trial Rocked by Comments From Daughter of Millionaire Lawyer Funding His Defense—‘Stop Taking Advantage of Dad’

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Hunter faces three felony charges stemming from allegations that he illegally purchased a firearm while he was abusing drugs in 2018, which is a violation of federal law. He is accused of falsely reporting his drug use on gun purchase forms when he purchased the .38 caliber Colt Cobra revolver after writing in his memoir Beautiful Things that he was smoking crack every 15 minutes at the time,

He was also indicted last year on nine tax-related charges, including three felony and six misdemeanor offenses, alleging that he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2016. That trial, which was originally scheduled for June, has since been delayed and will now take place in September in Los Angeles, California.