Sidebar: Biden Trial Rocked by Comments From Daughter of Millionaire Lawyer Funding His Defense—‘Stop Taking Advantage of Dad’
The daughter of Hunter Biden's "sugar brother" Kevin Morris has accused President Joe Biden's troubled son of "taking advantage" of her millionaire Hollywood entertainment lawyer father, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Morris, 60, who has loaned Hunter over $6.5 million to cover his mounting legal fees, child support, and back taxes, traveled to Wilmington, Delaware on Monday to attend the first day of the embattled first son's gun trial alongside first lady Jill Biden, first daughter Ashley Biden, and Hunter's wife Melissa Cohen.
"I have worked hard to create a life that has allowed me to help my family and friends when they have needed it, and I did so with Hunter," Morris told the House Oversight Committee in a hearing earlier this year, but his family doesn't necessarily see it that way.
"His entire family has abandoned him because they were livid when they found out he was bankrolling everything,” a source close to the Morris family told The New York Post, adding that Morris' 23-year-old daughter Dulcie Lou confronted Hunter recently and told him to "stop taking advantage of my father."
Morris made his fortune representing high-profile clients like South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Matthew McConaughey, and Scarlett Johansonn — but is said to be "completely tapped out" of cash as Hunter's trials kick off.
Hunter's attorney Abbe Lowell had sought to postpone the Delaware trial last month over "strained" resources to handle two separate trials in different parts of the country.
Hunter faces three felony charges stemming from allegations that he illegally purchased a firearm while he was abusing drugs in 2018, which is a violation of federal law. He is accused of falsely reporting his drug use on gun purchase forms when he purchased the .38 caliber Colt Cobra revolver after writing in his memoir Beautiful Things that he was smoking crack every 15 minutes at the time,
He was also indicted last year on nine tax-related charges, including three felony and six misdemeanor offenses, alleging that he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2016. That trial, which was originally scheduled for June, has since been delayed and will now take place in September in Los Angeles, California.