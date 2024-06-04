More Carnage on Streets of New York: Shocking Video Shows Moment Maniac Bashes Bike Shop Worker Before He’s Stabbed by Another Man and Bites Cop
New York City was met with more carnage this week when a violent altercation took place outside a bike shop in Queens, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come just hours after two NYPD officers were shot by a gunman in the New York City borough early Monday morning, another startling incident unfolded just before 1 PM outside the Fly E-Bike shop on 42nd Street near Broadway in Astoria.
According to the NYPD, a 35-year-old man became aggressive towards a 28-year-old worker at the shop.
Graphic surveillance footage captured the disturbing moment and showed the assailant as he used a helmet to strike the worker over the head.
The footage also showed another individual emerge from the store and pursue the attacker off-screen and into the street.
Meanwhile, someone from inside the store intervened and stabbed the helmet-wielding suspect in the stomach amid the chaos. The initial aggressor then went on to smash the helmet into the bike shop's window.
Flash forward to a few moments later, and officers with the NYPD responded to the scene to try to contain the chaotic situation.
While the authorities tried to detain the belligerent man, their efforts were met with resistance. One of the officers was bitten on the hand by the assailant during a struggle that ultimately ended with both the assailant and the officer on the ground.
The man who intervened and stabbed the initial attacker was not charged as of Monday evening, according to The New York Post.
The outlet also reported that charges were pending against the wounded assailant who was hospitalized and listed in stable condition at Elmhurst Hospital Center.
- Busted: Gunman Who Shot 2 NYPD Cops Is Migrant Who Recently Crossed Into United States
- Trump Fan Smothers Pro-Biden Rival With Her Exposed Chest in Frenzied New York Crowd Ahead of Bombshell Guilty Verdict
- WATCH: Man Who Punched Steve Buscemi Mumbles to Himself in Video Taken Moments Before Unprovoked Attack
The injured NYPD officer was also reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment.
It is currently unclear whether the person who intervened and stabbed the initial attacker was affiliated with the bike shop.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the startling incident outside the Fly E-Bike shop on Monday afternoon came just hours after two NYPD officers were shot in Queens.
Officers Christopher Abreu and Richard Yarusso were both struck by a hail of bullets around 1:40 AM Monday as they pursued a suspect who was seen driving a motorized scooter the wrong way down a street in Elmhurst.
The suspected gunman, who has since been identified as Bernardo Castro Mata, was later revealed to be an immigrant from Venezuela who entered the United States via Eagle Pass, Texas in July 2023.
Both Officers Abreu and Yarusso were released from the hospital on Monday morning after they were treated for their minor gunshot wounds.
Mata, who was struck in the ankle during the firefight, was later taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens to undergo surgery.
“A senseless act of violence,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said after Monday morning’s shooting in Queens. “Total disregard for life.”