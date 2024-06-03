Your tip
Busted: Gunman Who Shot 2 NYPD Cops Is Migrant Who Recently Crossed Into United States

The suspected gunman who shot two NYPD officers early this week was identified as a South American immigrant.

By:

Jun. 3 2024

The suspected gunman who shot two NYPD officers was identified as a South American immigrant who had just crossed over into the United States last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come shortly after two NYPD officers were shot early Monday morning in Elmhurst, Queens, it was revealed that the suspected gunman was a 19-year-old immigrant from Venezuela named Bernardo Castro Mata.

Two NYPD officers were shot early Monday morning in Elmhurst, Queens by a suspect since identified as an immigrant from Venezuela named Bernardo Mata.

Mata reportedly entered the U.S. via Eagle Pass, Texas in July 2023, according to law enforcement officials who spoke with The New York Post shortly after the shooting on Monday morning.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban also revealed that Mata resided in a former Courtyard Marriott Hotel near LaGuardia Airport that was recently turned into a migrant shelter.

The shocking shooting reportedly occurred at approximately 1:40 AM on Monday near the corner of 89th Street and 23rd Avenue in Queens.

The NYPD officers – Christopher Abreu and Richard Yarusso, both 26 – reportedly tried to stop Mata as he drove a motorized scooter the wrong way down an Elmhurst street.

Mata reportedly entered the U.S. via Eagle Pass, Texas in July 2023.

According to the Post, Mata quickly ditched the scooter and fled from Officers Abreu and Yarusso on foot. He then allegedly pulled out an illegally obtained handgun and fired off a slew of bullets at the two NYPD officers.

Officer Yarusso was struck by at least one bullet in his chest – although he was protected by the bulletproof vest he was wearing. Officer Abreau was shot in the leg.

“This could have gone a very different way,” Commissioner Caban said of the shooting during a press conference held early Monday morning.

“Because of this vest, a young police officer is going home,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams added. “A senseless act of violence. Total disregard for life.”

“Today we thank God," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said after the shooting.

“Our officers responded with a level of discipline, a level of focus, a level of professionalism,” Mayor Adams added. “Today we thank God.”

Both Officer Abreau and Officer Yarusso were rushed to Elmhurst General Hospital after the shooting. They were said to be in “good spirits” and were later given a guard of honor upon their release from the hospital on Monday morning.

As for Mata, he was reportedly struck in the ankle during the startling firefight. He was later taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens to undergo surgery.

The illegally obtained handgun the suspected shooter used on Monday morning.

Although Mata had no criminal history before the shooting incident in Queens on Monday morning, the 19-year-old Venezuelan immigrant was reportedly a suspect in several “snatch and grab” robbery investigations in the New York City borough.

Mata allegedly attacked one female victim and stole her credit cards sometime prior to the shooting early this week.

