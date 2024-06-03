A$AP Rocky's Defamation Lawsuit Scores New Judge After Alleged Shooting Victim Claims Unfair Trial

A$AP Rocky has been assigned another judge — again — in the defamation lawsuit filed by his alleged shooting victim. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Judge Randolph Hammock was booted off the case after the rapper's former pal Terell Ephron claimed he did not believe he'd get "a fair and impartial trial" with the official in charge.

The documents were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on April 30, with Terell insisting, "The judicial officer named above, before whom the trial of, or a hearing in, this case is pending, or to whom it has been assigned, is prejudiced against the party (or his or her attorney) or the interest of the party (or his or her attorney), so that declarant cannot, or believes that he or she cannot, have a fair and impartial trial or hearing before the judicial office."

The change of judge notice was issued on May 30, citing, "This Court hereby determines these cases shall remain related and are reassigned to Judge William F. Fahey in Department 69 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse for all purposes."