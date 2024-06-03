A$AP Rocky's Defamation Lawsuit Scores New Judge After Alleged Shooting Victim Claims Unfair Trial
A$AP Rocky has been assigned another judge — again — in the defamation lawsuit filed by his alleged shooting victim. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Judge Randolph Hammock was booted off the case after the rapper's former pal Terell Ephron claimed he did not believe he'd get "a fair and impartial trial" with the official in charge.
The documents were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on April 30, with Terell insisting, "The judicial officer named above, before whom the trial of, or a hearing in, this case is pending, or to whom it has been assigned, is prejudiced against the party (or his or her attorney) or the interest of the party (or his or her attorney), so that declarant cannot, or believes that he or she cannot, have a fair and impartial trial or hearing before the judicial office."
The change of judge notice was issued on May 30, citing, "This Court hereby determines these cases shall remain related and are reassigned to Judge William F. Fahey in Department 69 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse for all purposes."
A$AP and Terell's legal battle has been reassigned several times, with Judge Fahey marking the fourth official to be handed the case.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Terell filed a defamation lawsuit against A$AP after claiming the rapper shot him in November 2021.
Terell also took legal action against Joe Tacopina, accusing the musician's high-powered attorney of painting him out to be an extortionist and liar. A$AP plead not guilty to gun charges in August 2022 after Terell accused him of pointing a gun at him and allegedly firing twice.
Terell alleged he injured his hands after being struck by bullet fragments.
A$AP, who shares two sons with Rihanna, begged the judge to put the defamation case on hold while he fights his criminal trial. The rapper's attorney denied all Terell's allegations, demanding the defamation suit be tossed out.
"This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly. I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet," Tacopina said in court documents earlier this year. "This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case."
A$AP's alleged victim is being represented by Johnny Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, who scored him a multi-million-dollar victory against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in 2022.