Under the Pump: Fauci to Face Grilling Today by Republican Committee on Covid Origins

Republicans have focused on research grants given by the National Institutes of Health to EcoHealth Alliance, an American nonprofit group that partnered with international scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. "Covid-19 wasn’t created by bats in a wet market,” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed last year. “It was manufactured in a lab funded by Fauci. He tried to cover it up.”

"Any qualified evolutionary virologist would confirm that the bat viruses that were studied at WIV under the NIH-funded grant were phylogenetically so far removed from SARS-CoV-2 that it would be molecularly impossible for those viruses to be turned into SARS-CoV-2," Fauci responded in opening remarks posted online on Sunday. "Any suggestion that the viruses studied under the NIH-funded sub-award to WIV resulted in the creation of SARS-CoV-2 is without the slightest bit of evidence or feasibility."

"Was it a lab leak or a natural spillover from an animal reservoir? I have repeatedly stated that I have a completely open mind to either possibility and that if definitive evidence becomes available to validate or refute either theory, I will readily accept it," he continued. "As of now, however, it is important to point out that the information currently available and that has been carefully examined and published in reputable peer-reviewed journals by highly respected virologists strongly suggests that the virus spilled over from an animal reservoir in the Hunan Seafood Market in Wuhan, leading to the COVID-19 pandemic."