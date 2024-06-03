WATCH: Adele FIRES BACK at Audience Member Who Shouts 'Pride Sucks' During Singer's Las Vegas Residency Concert
Adele recently fired back at an audience member who shouted “Pride sucks” during one of the singer’s concerts in Las Vegas over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
The tense incident occurred on Saturday during the 36-year-old singer’s Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
According to a clip of the incident, Adele stopped her show on Saturday to call out the audience member who shouted, “Pride sucks.”
Saturday marked the first day of Pride Month – a month dedicated to celebrating those in the LGBTQ+ community.
“Did you come to my f------ show and just say that Pride sucks?” the Hello hitmaker responded after the heckler shouted, “Pride sucks” on Saturday in Las Vegas.
“Are you f------ stupid?” Adele continued as those in the audience cheered her on. “Don’t be so f------ ridiculous.”
“If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up,” she concluded. “All right?”
The “Pride sucks” incident at Adele’s Las Vegas concert over the weekend came after the Someone Like You singer spoke out several times about her support for Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community.
During last year’s Pride Month, Adele wore a rainbow flag dress and celebrated the month during another concert.
"I'll be celebrating it all month long," she said from the stage in June 2023. "Happy Pride!"
The superstar singer also performed in Hyde Park with a rainbow flag in 2022, and she dedicated a concert to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting after the devastating shooting unfolded back in 2016.
“The LGBTQIA community, they're like my soulmates since I was really young,” she said during a show eight years ago.
Adele also opened up about her support for the LGBTQ+ community all the way back in 2011 when she recalled a conversation that she shared with a young teenager who told her that her she gave him the strength to come out.
"He fancied someone at school, but he wasn't out," the singer recalled at the time. "And he listened to Someone Like You and came out to his best friend and then to the boy he fancied, and it turned out that he was gay as well, and now they're together − he's like 15.”
“I had to leave so I didn't burst into tears,” Adele added during the 2011 interview.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Adele launched her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas back in 2022.
She took to X in February to announce the postponed dates and apologize for the situation.
“I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience,” she wrote earlier this year.