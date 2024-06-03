WATCH: Adele FIRES BACK at Audience Member Who Shouts 'Pride Sucks' During Singer's Las Vegas Residency Concert

Adele recently fired back at an audience member who shouted “Pride sucks” during one of the singer’s concerts in Las Vegas over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.

Adele goes off on audience member who yelled “Pride sucks” at her concert tonight: “Did you come to my f*cking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f*cking stupid? Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” pic.twitter.com/M3yl2mdzLV

According to a clip of the incident, Adele stopped her show on Saturday to call out the audience member who shouted, “Pride sucks.”

“Did you come to my f------ show and just say that Pride sucks?” the Hello hitmaker responded after the heckler shouted, “Pride sucks” on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The “Pride sucks” incident at Adele’s Las Vegas concert over the weekend came after the Someone Like You singer spoke out several times about her support for Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community.

The superstar singer also performed in Hyde Park with a rainbow flag in 2022, and she dedicated a concert to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting after the devastating shooting unfolded back in 2016.

Adele also opened up about her support for the LGBTQ+ community all the way back in 2011 when she recalled a conversation that she shared with a young teenager who told her that her she gave him the strength to come out.

"He fancied someone at school, but he wasn't out," the singer recalled at the time. "And he listened to Someone Like You and came out to his best friend and then to the boy he fancied, and it turned out that he was gay as well, and now they're together − he's like 15.”