Adele Fans Fear Looming Cancellations as Singer Fails to Sell Out European Comeback Shows: 'Leaving Us in Limbo'
Chart-topping performer Adele is struggling to sell out her European shows weeks after postponing all dates on her Las Vegas residency through March on the advice of doctors because of a recurring health problem, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Set Fire to the Rain hitmaker is set to take the stage for 10 gigs in Munich in August after completing her Sin City residency this summer in June and insiders said that fans are concerned she will cancel.
"Any updates soon? We need to plan and it's impossible to do if we don't have new dates. Leaving us in limbo is unfair," one of which vented while another said they already covered travel fare and hotel fees ahead of Adele's highly anticipated gigs.
As of Sunday, thousands of tickets were still available on Ticketmaster following some complaints about the costs.
An industry source told The Sun, "There is some fan reticence about buying the tickets, because people are worried about whether Adele will be well enough to perform them all."
"People follow her extremely closely — and Adele has been silent for a couple of weeks since announcing she was ill and taking a break," said the tipster. "So her followers are worried about her and when she will be back. But Adele has access to the very best treatment for whatever she needs in California, and a strong team around her."
In her statement a few weeks ago, Adele explained that she had been "sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break."
"I haven't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice," she added. "I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap."
Recent months have been eventful for the soulful singer who, according to reports, had husband Rich Paul sign an ironclad prenuptial agreement before their "secret" wedding.