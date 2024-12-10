Glamorous Best Friend of UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassination Suspect Luigi Mangione Breaks Silence on How She Was 'Blindsided' by Arrest — As He's Charged with Murder and 'Ghost Gun' is Discovered

UnitedHealthcare CEO aassassination suspect Luigi Mangione was praised by best friend Tracy Le in lengthy Instagram post.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Tracy Le, a New York-based data analyst, has been left "shaken" by the scandal and defended his character.

The best friend of UnitedHealthcare CEO aassassination suspect Luigi Mangione says she was left "blindsided" by his arrest.

Mangione, 26, was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday after being tracked down by cops.

His friend Le posted a lengthy tribute on Instagram Stories just hours after he was named as Brian Thompson's murder suspect.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald 's in Altoona, Pennsylvania while carrying a ghost gun, silencer, and handwritten manifesto on Monday.

Le described Mangione was "one of my best, closest and most trusted friends" in emotional Instagram post.

She wrote: "Luigi Mangione is probably the most googled keyword today.

"When I first saw the news, I was hoping it was just either a common name or a mistake."

She added: "Because it was, for a while, the only name whose FaceTime calls I would pick up. Luigi was one of my best, closest and most trusted friends.

"He was absolutely #1 in my group chat named 'Tracy's favorites.'

"He was whom I always came to for identity crisis rants, relationship problems, career complaints. And always left feeling better."

Her tribute revealed the heartbreak and confusion she faced at the actions Mangione has been alleged to have taken.