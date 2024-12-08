Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's Assassin Fleeing Scene Released — As Cops Reveal They Know His Name and Divers Comb Central Park Lake for Clues

Thompson was gunned down outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown early in the morning as New Yorkers prepared for the annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center.

New footage has also emerged showing the suspect's escape path. He fled the crime scene up 6th Avenue on his electric bike and was spotted darting across the street into the darkness of Central Park before being picked up.

Authorities discovered a backpack in Central Park believed to belong to the assassin, although it did not contain the murder weapon.

Sources revealed that a jacket and Monopoly money were found inside the bag, which they promptly sent to a forensic laboratory for further examination.