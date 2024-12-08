Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's Assassin Fleeing Scene Released — As Cops Reveal They Know His Name and Divers Comb Central Park Lake for Clues
The NYPD has released new pictures of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer as the manhunt entered its fifth day.
RadarOnline.com can reveal one of the images, which shows the suspect cowering inside the back of a cab, while the other depicts him walking down a Manhattan sidewalk. The images were taken inside the taxi that picked him up on 86th Street and Columbus Avenue moments after he left Central Park in Manhattan's Upper West Side.
Thompson was gunned down outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown early in the morning as New Yorkers prepared for the annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center.
New footage has also emerged showing the suspect's escape path. He fled the crime scene up 6th Avenue on his electric bike and was spotted darting across the street into the darkness of Central Park before being picked up.
Authorities discovered a backpack in Central Park believed to belong to the assassin, although it did not contain the murder weapon.
Sources revealed that a jacket and Monopoly money were found inside the bag, which they promptly sent to a forensic laboratory for further examination.
Divers have reportedly been spotted in Central Park Lake as they continue searching for evidence to help with the case.
Investigators were spotted in the water near the Bethesda Fountain on Saturday afternoon as divers were scouring the area less than a mile and a half away from where another key piece of evidence was found near the carousel in the park.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, New York Mayor Eric Adams claimed the "net is tightening" around the killer, announcing that officers now have a suspect's name.
Despite the ongoing search and continuous efforts to locate the assailant, the authorities have refrained from disclosing the suspect's identity at this stage.
The suspect, who arrived in the city from Atlanta, Georgia, in late November, was captured on surveillance cameras inside a Starbucks near the Hilton Hotel where the deadly shooting took place.
The bullets used in the murder reportedly had the words "delay" and "depose" inscribed on them, potentially referring to an insurance-related book from 2010.
With Thompson's killer still on the loose, the FBI has joined the investigation, offering a substantial reward of $50,000 for any information leading to a conviction.