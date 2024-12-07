Kate Middleton Marriage Crisis: Future Queen at War With Husband William Over His Never-Ending Rage at Prince Harry — 'She Knows Life's Too Short for Feuds'
Kate Middleton has gone to war with her husband, Prince William, who is still "very angry" with his brother, Prince Harry.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Royal Correspondent Katie Nicholl believes Kate will have the ability to be a "role model" for the feuding royal siblings.
Speaking to royal reporter Bronte Coy, Katie revealed the princess' "vulnerable" side and her ability to "heal" the royal family.
Katie explained: "Kate's been thrown under the bus by Harry, he's said hurtful things about her, he's brought the children into the narrative.
"I think the Prince of Wales remains very, very angry and upset and feels very betrayed."
Despite William's frustration with his younger brother, Katie believes Princess Kate can get the family back on speaking terms.
Katie told Bronte: "Possibly, the Princess of Wales is still open to a reconciliation in some form. I still feel it's quite early.
"But I do think when you go through something like a cancer diagnosis and you go through the sort of journey that she has done, and you confront your own mortality, you realize life is short.
"It's far too short for rifts and family feuds. And perhaps that will be a role that she will play at some point in healing that rift because I think we look to the royal family as a symbol of unity. We will want to see them together at Christmas, this will be the sixth Christmas that Harry won't have been a part of.
"I do think it's important. It may be that people are making these comments on social media where you're talking about togetherness, talking about empathy, what's going on in your own family, and they are at risk of that happening."
The Princess of Wales has been mostly out of the public eye this year due to her undergoing chemotherapy.
During a recent episode of The Sun's Royal Exclusive, Bronte questioned whether the public will continue to see Kate's more "vulnerable" side as she prepares to return to her full-time royal duties.
Royal reporter Richard Palmer claimed: "I suspect we probably see more of (her vulnerable side).
"She has developed so much as a person over the last few years."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince William and Princess Kate plan to spend a "quiet Christmas together" in a bid to "heal" their marriage.
A source told us: "Kate and William have had what the Queen famously called an 'annus horribilis'.
"She's had her health battle, and their marriage was rocked again by the ghost of rumors Wills cheated.
"It's been horrific for both of them and their kids – especially with King Charles battling cancer and Queen Camilla being ill, and the drama with Prince Harry.
"This Christmas is going to be a much-needed time for them to heal their marriage. They just want a quiet time together and a drama-free 2025, and they're praying the family get healthier."