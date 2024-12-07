Kate Middleton Marriage Crisis: Future Queen at War With Husband William Over His Never-Ending Rage at Prince Harry — 'She Knows Life's Too Short for Feuds'

Despite William's frustration with his younger brother, Katie believes Princess Kate can get the family back on speaking terms.

Katie told Bronte: "Possibly, the Princess of Wales is still open to a reconciliation in some form. I still feel it's quite early.

"But I do think when you go through something like a cancer diagnosis and you go through the sort of journey that she has done, and you confront your own mortality, you realize life is short.

"It's far too short for rifts and family feuds. And perhaps that will be a role that she will play at some point in healing that rift because I think we look to the royal family as a symbol of unity. We will want to see them together at Christmas, this will be the sixth Christmas that Harry won't have been a part of.

"I do think it's important. It may be that people are making these comments on social media where you're talking about togetherness, talking about empathy, what's going on in your own family, and they are at risk of that happening."