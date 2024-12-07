Your tip
'Stranger Things' Star Mark Withers Hailed for 'Strength and Dignity' After 77-Year-Old is Killed by Pancreatic Cancer

Photo of Mark Withers
Source: MEGA

'Stranger Things' actor Mark Withers died aged 77.

By:

Dec. 7 2024, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Mark Withers, known for his roles in Stranger Things, Dynasty, and Magnum, P.I., has passed away at 77 after battling pancreatic cancer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late actor's daughter, Jessie Withers, confirmed her father sadly passed away on Friday, November 22.

stranger things mark withers strength dignity killed pancreatic cancer
Source: Netflix
Jessie released a statement on Friday, December 6: "He confronted his illness with the same strength and dignity he brought to his craft, creating a legacy of warmth, humor, and dedication, along with his remarkable ability to make every role unforgettable.

"Mark's enduring talent and commitment to the industry will be fondly remembered by colleagues, friends, and fans alike."

stranger things mark withers strength dignity killed pancreatic cancer
Source: Netflix

Mark Withers starred in over 50 films and TV shows over his 50-year acting career.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Throughout his illustrious career, Withers showcased his talent across various TV shows – from his appearance in the groundbreaking sci-fi Netflix series Stranger Things to iconic programs like Wonder Woman, Trapper John, M.D. and Dallas.

While Withers primarily made his mark on television, he also starred in several films like Basic Training, The Ultimate Life, and Turn Around Jake.

stranger things mark withers strength dignity killed pancreatic cancer
Source: MEGA

Withers appeared in a 2016 episode of the hit Netflix show 'Stranger Things'.

Prior to his Hollywood career, Withers's journey began as a star athlete who had secured a football scholarship to Penn State.

Transitioning to acting, he initially appeared in commercials, showcasing his charisma in advertisements for brands like American Airlines, Folger's Coffee, and McDonald's.

Mark Withers leaves behind a legacy cherished by his loved ones, including his wife, Haiyan Liu Withers, and his daughter, Jessie. They have asked that any donations in his memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

