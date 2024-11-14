Music Genius Quincy Jones 'Was Secretly Stricken With Pancreatic Cancer for Years' Before His Death Aged 91
Brave music legend Quincy Jones is feared to have been secretly battling cancer "for years".
But the musician, composer and producer chose not to share his fight with the grave illness with his fans, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jones died from pancreatic cancer, according to his death certificate.
The document listed no other contributing factors to Jones’ death but noted that he had been living with cancer for years.
An industry source told RadarOnline.com: "It was typical of the man that he decided not to share this information and instead he fought this awful illness for as long as he could and battled through to the ripe old age of 91. That just shows the determination of a man who wanted to eke out as long as he could living on this planet.
Jones died on November 3 at the age of 91.
The music icon was laid to rest in a private ceremony earlier this week and a larger memorial is being planned, according to well-placed sources.
Jones, who worked with everyone from Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, died at his home in Bel Air, California, surrounded by his children, siblings and other family members, his publicist told news outlets in a statement earlier this month.
With Jackson he produced Off The Wall, Thriller and Bad – with Thriller still the biggest selling album of all time.
He also oversaw the all-star recording of 1985 charity record We Are The World, which was helmed by himself, Jackson, Lionel Richie and producer Michael Omartian and raised funds for famine relief in Ethiopia in 1985.
In a tribute to her father, Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones, one of his seven children, said that Jones’ legacy is making everyone he ever met feel loved and seen".
"I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever," she wrote on Instagram.
Pancreatic cancer, known as the "silent killer," is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths and accounted for 8% of cancer deaths this year, according to statistics from the National Institutes of Health.
The aggressive cancer has been cited as the cause of death for several other luminaries, including Ghost and Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, astronaut Sally Ride, former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek andtalk-show host Jerry Springer.
Jones began as vice president of Mercury Records in 1961, making him the first Black executive of a major record company, and held that position for a few years before entering the film industry, where he also became very successful.
He co-produced The Color Purple in 1985 with Steven Spielberg, earning 11 Oscar nominations, and he helped launch the hit series The Fresh Prince of Bel Air in 1991 as an executive producer.
