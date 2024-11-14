Music Genius Quincy Jones 'Was Secretly Stricken With Pancreatic Cancer for Years' Before His Death Aged 91

Jones died from pancreatic cancer, according to his death certificate.

The document listed no other contributing factors to Jones’ death but noted that he had been living with cancer for years.

An industry source told RadarOnline.com: "It was typical of the man that he decided not to share this information and instead he fought this awful illness for as long as he could and battled through to the ripe old age of 91. That just shows the determination of a man who wanted to eke out as long as he could living on this planet.

Jones died on November 3 at the age of 91.

The music icon was laid to rest in a private ceremony earlier this week and a larger memorial is being planned, according to well-placed sources.

Jones, who worked with everyone from Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, died at his home in Bel Air, California, surrounded by his children, siblings and other family members, his publicist told news outlets in a statement earlier this month.