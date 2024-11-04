Secret Quincy Jones Took to Grave: Music Icon Was Locked in Sad Battle With Jacksons After Declaring Family Cheated Him Out of $30Million

The insider shared: "Quincy isn’t going down without a fight. Everybody in the business knows if you cheat him, he’s going to get you for it!”

Four years later, Jones was able to reel in a victory over the estate, as a Los Angeles jury awarded him $9.42million in damages, not the $30million he was seeking, and found that he had been underpaid in royalties for music used in the This Is It documentary and two Cirque du Soleil shows.

Jones said at the time: "Although this judgement is not the full amount that I was seeking, I am very grateful that the jury decided in our favor in this matter. I view it not only as a victory for myself personally, but for artists’ rights overall.”

He added: "This lawsuit was never about Michael, it was about protecting the integrity of the work we all did in the recording studio and the legacy of what we created.”