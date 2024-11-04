Quincy Jones' Devastated Family Announce Music Production Giant Has Died Aged 91 — After Stellar Career Working With Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Will Smith and More

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 28-Grammy award-winning artist, best known for his collaborations with Michael Jackson , Frank Sinatra and Will Smith , passed away on Sunday surrounded by his family.

His publicist Arnold Robinson has announced: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing.

"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Jones worked on the King of Pop’s iconic albums Thriller, Off The Wall and Bad, plus co-wrote and produced the classic charity single We Are The World.