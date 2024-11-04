Ashton Kutcher's Friendship With 'Diddy' Could Be 'Final Nail in Coffin of Actor's Faltering Hollywood Career'

Fallen Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher is unlikely to resurrect is once stellar movie career after it was revealed he was a guest at many of Sean Combs' notorious parties.

Ashton, 46, and wife Mila Kunis, 41, are already still licking their wounds after suffering a backlash when they both wrote letters to the court in support of their former That 70s Show co-star, and convicted rapist, Danny Masterson, RadarOnline can reveal.