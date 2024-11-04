Ashton Kutcher's Friendship With 'Diddy' Could Be 'Final Nail in Coffin of Actor's Faltering Hollywood Career'
Fallen Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher is unlikely to resurrect is once stellar movie career after it was revealed he was a guest at many of Sean Combs' notorious parties.
Ashton, 46, and wife Mila Kunis, 41, are already still licking their wounds after suffering a backlash when they both wrote letters to the court in support of their former That 70s Show co-star, and convicted rapist, Danny Masterson, RadarOnline can reveal.
Then they released a tone-deaf video to temper the outrage but it only made matters worse.
Now comments made by Ashton about Diddy which have just resurfaced have dashed any prospect of him reclaiming his crown in Hollywood.
His longstanding friendship with P Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was put under the microscope, and – in the wake of the latter’s recent arrest – is now seen in a disturbing new light.
Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
In an indictment, it was also alleged that he had engaged in kidnapping, forced labour, bribery and other crimes, and had ostensibly acted as the linchpin of a criminal group that abused women and violently coerced them into participating in "elaborate and produced sex performances" with male prostitutes.
Combs denies all charges stacked against him – but his arrest comes after his Los Angeles home was raided in March, where officers reportedly seized supplies that were intended for one of his infamous, crime-ridden orgies.
The raps make Kutcher’s previous closeness with the rapper – who he met 20 years ago – worrying as he bids to get his stalled career back on track.
Comments he previously made about Combs have now come to light.
Appearing on Sean Evans’ Hot Ones in 2019, the actor reflected on Combs’ notorious parties – which are now believed to have been the setting for so much of his criminal activity.
- Kryptonite Kutcher: Struggling Ashton and Wife Mila 'Toxic in Tinseltown' and Being Frozen Out of Hollywood Over Ties to Diddy's Sex Trafficking Case
- Ashton and Mila's Marriage Crisis: Kutcher and Kunis 'Are Under a Lot of Pressure Right Now' Over Their Links to Jailed 'Sex Beast' Diddy and His 'Freak Offs'
- Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Blaming Each Other For Backlash Over Support of Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson: Report
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He said: "I’ve got a lot I can’t tell [about the parties]. I mean, I’m, actually cycling through them Diddy party stories, man. That was like some weird memory lane."
There is no suggestion that Ashton, 46, was ever involved in any of the charges made against Combs – or that he even knew what was allegedly taking place.
But that hasn’t stopped these comments from being received in a slightly more uncomfortable light, as more and more accusations have emerged of those "drug-fuelled, days-long" parties.
Among the many civil lawsuits and federal charges stacked against Combs, his former girlfriend, singer Cassandra Ventura, says the rapper was protected by his "tremendously loyal network" who witnessed his transgressions, but "were not willing to do anything meaningful" to stop the violence.
After a 2023 to forget, it is now looking like 2024 will also go down as a bad year for Ashton and his wife.
In 2023, their former co-star Danny Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape, which took place between 2001 and 2003, while they were still working with him.
In separate letters addressed to the judge presiding over his case, Ashton and Mila requested leniency for Masterson who was eventually given a 30-year prison sentence.
Ashton wrote that his friend is "an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being," adding, "Not only is he a good friend to me, I’ve witnessed him be a good friend to others and the kind of brother others would be lucky to have."
Meanwhile, Mila’s letter was equally unsettling, claiming she "wholeheartedly" vouched for his "exceptional character" and the "tremendous positive influence".
The backlash to Ashton and Mila’s letters was furious. In the wake of it all, the pair both stepped down from their positions at the charity Thorn, which Ashton had previously co-founded in 2009 as a non-profit aiming to help fight child sex exploitation.
They also released an apology video, claiming that they "support all victims". But the damage was done – their apologies were slammed as insincere and half-hearted, and the pair have barely been seen in public since.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com