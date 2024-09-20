Celebs Caught up in Diddy Scandal: Ashton Kutcher Joked About Rapper's Parties, Barack Obama Praised His Politics in Resurfaced Clips
Ashton Kutcher and Barack Obama have been blasted over their past run-ins with scandal-stricken Sean "Diddy" Combs.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor and former president are among the high-profile figures who rubbed elbows with the rapper before his shocking fall from grace.
Diddy, 54, was ordered this week to remain behind bars until his trial on federal sex trafficking charges as social media users were busy digging up tidbits from his star-studded past.
A clip from a 2019 Hot Ones interview resurfaced showing Kutcher, now 46, joking about the wild parties the Bad Boy Records producer used to throw.
The host said: "Diddy party stories, they're our favorite genre of anecdote if you have one."
Kutcher laughed as he replied: "I've got a lot I can't tell", and paused before saying: "Can't tell that one either...
"I'm actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories. Man, that was some weird memory lane thing."
The That '70s Show alum, whose decades-long friendship with Diddy dated back to their time at MTV, continued: "Our relationship is really bizarre. It started over Punk'd because he was like, 'Yo, you can't punk me!' I was like, 'I don't know what to tell you, everybody is on the table."
Kutcher added: "That started our conversation. We became fast friends and we used to just hang out, watch football together."
The actor's remarks hit differently in the wake of the indictment accusing Diddy of subjecting women and male prostitutes to drug-fueled "extended sexual performances" he called "freak-offs" that sometimes lasted for days.
One commenter noted the clip of Kutcher "aged horribly", while another expressed concern about the "things he can't talk about when partying with Diddy", noting "the recent news that came out about things that went on at Diddy parties."
Following his arrest on Monday, a friendly exchange Combs had with Obama, now 63, more than two decades ago also sent social media into a frenzy.
The pair first crossed paths ahead of that year's Democratic National Convention as Diddy rallied in support of the party's candidate, John Kerry, with his "Vote or Die" campaign.
Diddy interviewed Obama on MTV and the future president praised "Puff Daddy for all the work he's been doing", adding: "This is part of what is important about giving back."
The Democratic candidate in the 2024 election, Kamala Harris, similarly saw positive comments she previously made about Diddy come back to haunt her.
In a resurfaced tweet from 2020, during Harris' first presidential campaign, the vice president thanked Diddy for hosting a town hall and noted there was "a lot at stake for our communities right now".
Kutcher, Obama and Harris represented just the tip of the iceberg in Combs' celebrity network. He also reportedly had a friendship with actor Cuba Gooding Jr., schmoozed with Prince Harry, lived with Usher, boasted he was close with Justin Bieber, cozied up to Shark Tank's Mark Cuban and did business with actor Mark Wahlberg.
While none of these individuals have been accused of wrongdoing in association with Diddy, a Hollywood insider told RadarOnline.com: "Diddy was everywhere. The only question is whether he had a more sinister motive in palling around with such people."
Combs is currently being held at a Brooklyn detention center while awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The indictment alleged he "engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern" of abuse "toward women and other individuals" and "assaulted women by, among other things, striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at, and kicking them" in incidents dating back to at least 2008.
The music mogul has vehemently denied the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty in court this week.
His lawyers told reporters their client was a victim of "unjust prosecution" and was "not afraid of the charges".
