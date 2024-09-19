Diddy: This is BS — I Was Extorted! Jailed Billionaire Rages at Judge His Sex Trafficking Indictment Names Only One Victim Who 'Tried to Blackmail Him for $30M'
Sean "Diddy" Combs has hit back at prosecutors.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music mogul accused the sole alleged sex trafficking victim named in his indictment of attempting to extort him for $30million.
Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, outlined the alleged extortion attempt in a letter to the judge on September 18.
Agnifilo requested the court review a new proposed bond package, just one day after Combs, 54, was denied $50million bail after prosecutors deemed him a "flight risk" and cited concerns over witness tampering.
Combs' attorney not only claimed the woman named in the indictment was not a victim of sex trafficking, but claimed his client had a recorded conversation backing his extortion claims.
The letter stated: "First, there is one alleged sex trafficking victim in the Indictment. One. The government can say what it wants, but what is actually charged is one victim.
"Count Two, charging sex trafficking mentions Victim 1. There is no Victim 2. That one person was in a ten-year romantic relationship with Sean Combs. That one person was an adult woman who lived alone, who never lived with Sean Combs.
He continued: "She had her own friends, she had her own life, as adults tend to do. Mr. Combs and this person were very much in love for a long time, as the many written communications between them show.
"This one person often expressed anger and jealousy because Mr. Combs had another girlfriend, as will be testified to by many witnesses and as the written communications show.
"At the end of Mr. Combs and this person's relationship, she started a relationship with her trainer, which prompted Mr. Combs and the woman to break up. He did not force her stay, but instead, released her from any obligation to his record label.
"A month later, when the mother of four of Mr. Combs' children passed away, this person was present at multiple memorial services around the country to support him. This is not sex trafficking."
Combs alleged five years later, the woman hired a lawyer and contacted his team – and his attorney recorded the conversation, which was said to last eight minutes and 12 seconds. The music mogul claimed she threatened to release a "tell-all book" unless he paid her $30million.
Agnifilo added: "The woman's lawyer said the woman wrote a book, it would be a “tell-all” book that would be embarrassing to Mr. Combs. Her lawyer said that she would be meeting with book publishers to publish the book.
"However, if Mr. Combs wanted to buy the exclusive rights to the book, then he would own the rights and could prevent the book from ever being published. Her lawyer then said that in order to stop the book from being published, Mr. Combs would have to pay $30,000,000."
His attorney claimed when the alleged victim's "clear extortion proved unavailing" she "took another tack" and filed a civil lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder, which took "advantage of an expanded statute of limitations for sex cases".
Agnifilo added: "Mr. Combs settled the case. This was not because he raped or sex trafficked anyone, but because of the disastrous consequences a lawsuit of this nature would have on him and his business interests.
"We are now in a position where the only person alleged to be a victim in Count Two extorted Combs (on audio tape) and profited millions of dollars (the precise settlement of the civil suit remains confidential). We have countless written communications that tend to negate any lack of consent and any coercion. The evidence shows a long-term loving relationship that became strained by mutual infidelity and jealously."
The court has yet to issue a ruling on Agnifilo's request.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs was arrested on Monday in New York City on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He remains in custody after being denied bail on Tuesday, September 17.
