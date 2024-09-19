Diddy: This is BS — I Was Extorted! Jailed Billionaire Rages at Judge His Sex Trafficking Indictment Names Only One Victim Who 'Tried to Blackmail Him for $30M'

Agnifilo requested the court review a new proposed bond package, just one day after Combs, 54, was denied $50million bail after prosecutors deemed him a "flight risk" and cited concerns over witness tampering.

Combs' attorney not only claimed the woman named in the indictment was not a victim of sex trafficking, but claimed his client had a recorded conversation backing his extortion claims.

The letter stated: "First, there is one alleged sex trafficking victim in the Indictment. One. The government can say what it wants, but what is actually charged is one victim.

"Count Two, charging sex trafficking mentions Victim 1. There is no Victim 2. That one person was in a ten-year romantic relationship with Sean Combs. That one person was an adult woman who lived alone, who never lived with Sean Combs.