Usher's Shocking Diddy House-Sharing Experience: RnB Sensation Endured 'Wild' and 'Crazy' Days Living With Rapper — When He Was Only 14

Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was tasked with showing Usher the "lifestyle" of a music star in 1994.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 9:15 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As the fallout from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest continues, new light has been shed on Usher's claims about what really went down when he was living with the music mogul 30 years ago.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the RnB singer, who was just 14 at the time, allegedly experienced some strange incidents when Combs first showed him the music star lifestyle.

Source: MEGA

Usher said girls "were everywhere" when he lived with Combs 30 years ago.

During an interview with Howard Stern in 2016, Usher opened up about living with Combs in the spring of 1994 when his manager L.A. Reid, now 68, thought it would help him "see the lifestyle" – even though he was only 14 at the time.

Stern, now 70, asked the singer, now 45, whether Combs' "place was filled with chicks and orgies nonstop".

Usher responded: "Not really...I got a chance to see some things...I don't know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at.

"It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn't necessarily understand it."

Source: YouTube

Usher remembered the "wild" times living with Combs during a 2016 interview with Howard Stern. Watch the interview above.

The Howard Stern interview came 12 years after Usher first spoke about living with Combs, now 54, and being introduced to "a totally different set of s---, sex, specifically".

Usher told Rolling Stone: "Sex is so hot in the industry, man. There was always girls around. You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Usher's comments have resurfaced as Combs' "freak-offs" make headlines following his arrest on Monday night in Manhattan.

Combs was charged with one count each of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a 14-page indictment unsealed in the Southern District of New York Tuesday.

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Source: YouTube

Combs also spent time with Justin Bieber when the Baby pop star was just 15.

In the indictment, prosecutors claim Combs allegedly coerced women to participate in "freak offs" – described as "highly orchestrated performances" – which prosecutors also claim he "arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded".

He would then allegedly use the recordings as "collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims", threatening their "careers and livelihoods, including if they resisted participating in Freak Offs", according to the indictment.

Assistant District Attorney Emily A. Johnson called Combs "a serial abuser" who had demonstrated a "pattern of abuse" for years.

Combs was denied bail on Tuesday after offering $50million in real estate as collateral.

On Wednesday, he was denied bail for a second time.

Source: MEGA

Combs will remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.

His team offered a modified bail agreement in which he would live alone at his Miami mansion with 24/7 security, no cell phone or internet and a monitored guest list while he prepares for trial.

Combs and his family have also surrendered their passports and the disgraced rapper claims he will sell his private plane.

Judge Andrew L. Carter, Jr. said: "There is no condition or combination of conditions to ensure he will not obstruct justice or tamper with witnesses."

Combs was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and will remain behind bars until his trial.

