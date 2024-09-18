Stabbings, Brutal Sleep Regimes and Maggot-Ridden Food: Inside the Hellhole Jail Where Diddy is Caged — Where Ghislaine Maxwell and R Kelly Did Time

Sean "Diddy" Combs is desperately trying to bail out of a New York jail notorious for "barbaric" conditions, including frequent stabbings, brutal sleep regimes and maggot-infested food.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced hip-hop mogul's lawyers are fighting to free him from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn — where infamous felons like Ghislaine Maxwell and R Kelly have also served time.

Combs, 54, has been locked up at the facility since his arrest Monday night on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.