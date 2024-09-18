Man's Sentencing for 1980 Murder of Nursing Student Closes What Was Among ‘Oldest' Cold Case Homicides in Kansas State History

Authorities in Kansas announced a man has been sentenced in connection with the cold case murder of a woman who was found dead in January 1980, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, the sheriff’s office obtained new evidence in the case in October 2022 and they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Steven L. Hanks, 70, of Burden, Kansas, KSN reported.