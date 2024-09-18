Man's Sentencing for 1980 Murder of Nursing Student Closes What Was Among ‘Oldest' Cold Case Homicides in Kansas State History
Authorities in Kansas announced a man has been sentenced in connection with the cold case murder of a woman who was found dead in January 1980, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, the sheriff’s office obtained new evidence in the case in October 2022 and they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Steven L. Hanks, 70, of Burden, Kansas, KSN reported.
“At 42 years and 10 months (in October 2022), we believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas,” Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir said, noting there are now currently no uncleared murder cases in the county.
On Jan. 24, 1980, the body of Mary Robin Walter, a nursing student and married mother of one daughter, was found in her trailer in Great Bend. She was shot multiple times.
Sheriff Bellendir said investigators at the time developed Hanks as a person of interest in the Walter’s murder but the case went cold until it was reopened last spring.
“After taking a fresh look at the case, it became evident that some of the information had been initially overlooked, and some had been added at a later date,” Bellendir said, adding, “This was unknown to the original investigators.”
According to authorities, Hanks lived near Walters when she was killed.
Citing court documents, KSN reported Hanks has a criminal history that includes allegations he broke into a coworker’s home around a year after Walter’s slaying and was “kissing and fondling her.”
On Aug. 8, 2024, a plea agreement was reached and sentencing was scheduled, authorities said.
On Sept. 12, 2024, Hanks was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison. Under the 1980 Kansas statutes, the agreed sentenced was between five and 25 years, but a judge imposed the sentence of 10 to 25 years.
Hanks remains in custody and will be transferred to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
