Rob Lowe's Career Low Point Revealed: How He Got Busted for Smoking Weed With Michael J Fox Years Before He Got Sober

Source: MEGA

Rob Lowe and Michael J. Fox almost got arrested for smoking weed together in 1986.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Brat Packer Rob Lowe first met Michael J. Fox when he guest-starred on Family Ties.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the two really bonded after they almost got busted for smoking weed in 1986!

Lowe, 60, said during a recent podcast: "There was a bus tour through California for Prop 65, which was about cleaning our water system, and everybody on the planet was on it.

"We got pulled over for speeding, but also because Michael J. Fox and I were smoking pot out of the top of the Greyhound bus roof!"

Source: MEGA

Lowe said: "It was like a clown car – out came Whoopi Goldberg, Cher, Judd Nelson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Robert Downey Jr., Jane Fonda and Danny Glover."

The cop soon forgot about the star stoners when everyone campaigning for the ballot initiative was ordered to exit the bus.

The Parks and Recreation star ultimately got sober in 1990 with the help of his makeup artist wife, Sheryl Berkoff.

He said: "She may have saved my life, really.

"She met me when I was at the end of my '80s run of wild boy craziness and she was worth changing my life for."

Source: MEGA

Lowe and his wife Sheryl Berkoff, 63, tied the knot in 1991.

Fox, now 63, also quit drinking in the '90s after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lowe's story about smoking weed and almost getting arrested with Fox comes shortly after the West Wing star also opened up about his plans for the future.

The A-lister, in a June interview, claimed the key to his longevity is "being curious and optimistic".

He said: "I have movies, television, game shows, podcasts, books, my one-man show, speaking engagements.... all of it. It keeps me interesting.

"I'm ready to do anything that sparks my curiosity in any genre."

MORE ON:
Rob Lowe

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Source: MEGA

Fox, pictured here with his wife Tracy Pollan, 64, also quit drinking in the '90s after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Although Lowe turned 60 in March, he said he's looking forward to the next decade of his career – especially as he continues to "look for what the next thing is".

He continued: "I hit my knees in gratitude that I feel as good as I do and that I have many different opportunities. I'm still learning something new. This next decade I'm going to look for what the next thing is.

"That's the job – looking for what that thing is. I'll let you know when I find it!"

As for Fox, he has kept busy overseeing the Michael J. Fox Foundation – a Parkinson’s disease research foundation focused on discovering a cure for the progressive disorder.

The Back to the Future star opened up about his Parkinson's battle, and his struggle with the debilitating disease, last year.

Source: MEGA

The Teen Wolf actor said last year during an interview about his battle with Parkinson's disease: "It's getting tougher. Every day it's tougher.... that's the way it is."

He said: "Parkinson's is banging on the door. I'm not going to lie, it's getting hard. It's getting harder.

"It's getting tougher. Every day it's tougher.... that's the way it is.

"You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's. So I've been thinking about the mortality of it. I'm not gonna be 80. I'm not gonna be 80."

