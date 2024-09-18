Rob Lowe's Career Low Point Revealed: How He Got Busted for Smoking Weed With Michael J Fox Years Before He Got Sober

Brat Packer Rob Lowe first met Michael J. Fox when he guest-starred on Family Ties.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the two really bonded after they almost got busted for smoking weed in 1986!

Lowe, 60, said during a recent podcast: "There was a bus tour through California for Prop 65, which was about cleaning our water system, and everybody on the planet was on it.

"We got pulled over for speeding, but also because Michael J. Fox and I were smoking pot out of the top of the Greyhound bus roof!"