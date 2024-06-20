Rob Lowe Spills Reality TV Plans: Actor Reveals 'I'm Ready to Do Anything That Sparks My Curiosity'
After nearly 50 years in the business, Rob Lowe is busier than ever. He already has more than 100 TV and film credits, and he’s still open to all kinds of new opportunities — even another reality TV show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 60-year-old A-lister, who previously explored unsolved mysteries with his sons on The Lowe Files in 2017, told In Touch in a new interview that the key to his longevity is "being curious and optimistic."
"I have movies, television, game shows, podcasts, books, my one-man show, speaking engagements…all of it. It keeps me interesting," Lowe explained. "I’m ready to do anything that sparks my curiosity in any genre."
Lowe hit a milestone when he turned 60 in March, revealing he’s looking forward to the next decade. "I hit my knees in gratitude that I feel as good as I do and that I have many different opportunities. I’m still learning something new. This next decade I’m going to look for what the next thing is," he said.
"That’s the job — looking for what that thing is. I’ll let you know when I find it!
The actor will hit another milestone when he celebrates his 33rd wedding anniversary to makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff, with whom he shares sons Matthew, 31, and Johnny, 28, in July. What's his secret to a long and happy marriage?
"Well, first of all, look at her. She’s so cute," Lowe gushed. "We have fun together. We’re best buddies, and we have the same worldview. There’s no subject that we don’t see eye-to-eye on, and over time that’s really critical."
Lowe and Berkoff first met on a blind date. He said he's never seen Netflix's popular reality dating show Love Is Blind, but his sons are into it. "My boys and their girlfriends watch it," Lowe dished. "I know of it, and I know that people are flipping obsessed with it!"
Of his sons, Lowe continued, "Johnny co-created our show on Netflix, Unstable. Season 2 comes out [on Aug. 1]. And my oldest son, Matthew, is an attorney who’s working in finance. I have one sending me to work as an actor, one sending me to work in business — I work for them now. It’s great. I love it!"
"He’s a really good father," John, who stars in Unstable alongside Rob, added of his proud dad.
Rob is also featured in the new Hulu documentary Brats, which chronicles the rise and fall of the hottest young stars of the 1980s, dubbed the “Brat Pack.”
“The Brat Pack changed entertainment,” Rob says in the doc, which was directed by his former St. Elmo’s Fire co-star Andrew McCarthy.