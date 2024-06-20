Rob Lowe is open to all kinds of new opportunities — even another reality TV show.

The 60-year-old A-lister, who previously explored unsolved mysteries with his sons on The Lowe Files in 2017, told In Touch in a new interview that the key to his longevity is "being curious and optimistic."

After nearly 50 years in the business, Rob Lowe is busier than ever. He already has more than 100 TV and film credits, and he’s still open to all kinds of new opportunities — even another reality TV show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I have movies, television, game shows, podcasts, books, my one-man show, speaking engagements…all of it. It keeps me interesting," Lowe explained. "I’m ready to do anything that sparks my curiosity in any genre."

Lowe hit a milestone when he turned 60 in March, revealing he’s looking forward to the next decade. "I hit my knees in gratitude that I feel as good as I do and that I have many different opportunities. I’m still learning something new. This next decade I’m going to look for what the next thing is," he said.

"That’s the job — looking for what that thing is. I’ll let you know when I find it!