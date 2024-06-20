Puppy Love: Tom Cruise's Estranged Daughter Suri, 18, Passionately Kisses Boyfriend as Mom Katie Holmes Struggles With Becoming Empty Nester
Suri Cruise, the 18-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, was caught passionately kissing her boyfriend in New York City's Central Park on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The young couple was photographed embracing and holding hands just one day after Suri's beau, Toby Cohen, accompanied her to her LaGuardia High School prom at the Ascent Lounge in midtown Manhattan.
Suri, who just celebrated her 18th birthday in April, has revealed that she will head off to college at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh in the fall, while Cohen, a budding musician, will attend the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.
"She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature young woman," an insider dished to Daily Mail, the same outlet that published the puppy love photos. "She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from."
Suri's famous actress mom is said to be "overwhelmed" by the prospect of sending her little girl off to college and becoming an empty nester. "Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective," one source said.
Holmes "really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other," according to another tipster. Raised by Holmes, Suri has grown up away from the spotlight — as well as her dad and the Church of Scientology — in New York City.
An industry source told Page Six earlier this year that Tom has no relationship with his daughter and has not seen Suri since 2012, and she has even reportedly started using her mom's middle name as her last name.
Suri and her famous father were last seen in public together during a trip to Disney World in Florida in July 2012. Holmes filed for divorce while Tom was filming Oblivion in Iceland the month before.
As part of their divorcement settlement, Tom agreed to pay Holmes $400k a year in child support until Suri turns 18 plus "medical, dental, insurance, education, college, and other extracurricular costs."
Shortly after Suri's 18th birthday, a source told Heat that now that Suri is "officially an adult," Tom "feels she’s old enough to make her own choices, and he wants to reach out and build a better relationship with her."