Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri Still Estranged From Father as She Prepares for 18th Birthday: Report

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is reportedly still estranged from her famous dad as she prepares for her 18th birthday this Thursday on April 18, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An industry source told Page Six this week that the Mission: Impossible star has no relationship with his daughter and has not seen Suri since 2012.

Suri and Tom were last seen in public together during a trip to Disney World in Florida in July 2012. Holmes filed for divorce while Tom was filming Oblivion in Iceland in June 2012, reportedly in part because she wanted "to protect Suri from Scientology."