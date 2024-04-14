Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri Still Estranged From Father as She Prepares for 18th Birthday: Report
Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is reportedly still estranged from her famous dad as she prepares for her 18th birthday this Thursday on April 18, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An industry source told Page Six this week that the Mission: Impossible star has no relationship with his daughter and has not seen Suri since 2012.
Suri and Tom were last seen in public together during a trip to Disney World in Florida in July 2012. Holmes filed for divorce while Tom was filming Oblivion in Iceland in June 2012, reportedly in part because she wanted "to protect Suri from Scientology."
Raised by Holmes, Suri has grown up away from the spotlight — as well as her dad, and the Church of Scientology — in New York City.
"Katie has safeguarded Suri and she's a devoted mom," the insider told Page Six. "This is a girl who is a private citizen. She hasn't lived her life in public."
"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Holmes told Glamour magazine in 2023 . "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person. She's my heart."
Suri was once the most famous baby in America, making her debut on the cover of Vanity Fair photographed by Annie Leibovitz in 2006.
"My whole life I always wanted to be a father," Tom told Vanity Fair at the time. "I always said to myself that my children would be able to depend on me and I would always be there for them and love them — that I'd never make a promise to my kids that I couldn’t keep."
"I'm not one of those people who believe you can spoil a child with too much love. You can never give a child too much love. There's just no way."
As part of their divorcement settlement, Tom agreed to pay Holmes $400,000 a year in child support until Suri turns 18 plus "medical, dental, insurance, education, college, and other extracurricular costs."
Tom also shares two adopted children, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.
Actress Leah Remini, who has been vocally opposed to Scientology since leaving the organization in 2013, told The New York Post in 2020 that she believes Tom is waiting until Suri turns 18 to indoctrinate her.
"Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person which is an enemy and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he can’t be connected to Suri," Remini said. "I'm sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother."
Mike Rinder, a former senior member of the Church of Scientology who has not seen his own two eldest children since he left the organization, told Page Six, "Suri is not a Scientologist and never will be ... she deserves love and sympathy."