Michael Lockwood , who divorced Riley’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley , in 2021 and fathered Riley’s 15-year-old half-sisters , Harper and Finley , is seeking $153,000 in legal fees , claiming his attorneys played a key role in helping to beat back an attempt by Riley’s granny Priscilla to seize the prized Memphis estate last year.

Following Lisa Marie’s 2023 death from bowel obstruction linked to years of drug abuse and weight loss medications, Priscilla challenged Riley’s standing as sole trustee of the Presley fortune, including Graceland, and the pair exchanged legal volleys before Riley ultimately agreed to give her grandmother a $1 million payout along with $400,000 in court fees.

But 63-year-old Lockwood, who split from Lisa Marie in 2016 after a ten-year marriage, claims his legal eagles were deeply involved in the process of securing that settlement — and he wants Riley to pick up the legal tab!

“From the outset, Michael and his counsel played a central role in helping keep the parties focused on resolving those issues with minimal court intervention,” his petition stated. “Michael was able to achieve his goal of ensuring the court issues were all resolved effectively and cost efficiently so Finley and Harper would have the financial resources their mother intended.”