Fame Chips Away At Gaines Union: Business Conflict Has 'Major Impact' on Their Marriage

The couple's lake house renovation comes after one of their biggest renovation project to date, which insiders claimed pushed their marriage "to the breaking point."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Chip and Joanna, who have been married since 2003, celebrated the opening of their new boutique hotel in downtown Waco last November. The large-scale project was a massive undertaking for the seasoned renovators — and apparently had the couple jumping at each other's throats!

"Every day there was another crisis that left them at each other's throats," a tipster recalled. "They were bickering constantly and getting little sleep. It took every ounce of goodwill to stay on an even keel and get through it."