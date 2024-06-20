Fame Chips Away At Gaines Union: Business Conflict Has 'Major Impact' on Their Marriage
Fixer-uppers Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking a wrecking ball to their marriage as fame and fortune allegedly push them apart, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Fame has changed both of them, and not for the better,” an insider spilled to gossip columnist Rob Shuter. “What was once a marriage is now mostly a business.”
Now, Chip, 49, and Joanna, 46, are focused on upscale renos, sparking conflict between them.
“Joanna is pushing shows that focus on luxury renovation. Chip wants to focus on renovating modest homes. This business conflict has had a major impact on their marriage,” a pal added. “They have changed — but nothing has changed as much as their marriage!”
The couple, who skyrocketed to success by renovating dilapidated properties in their hometown of Waco, Texas, recently sparked backlash with their new show, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.
After a trailer for the June 2 season debut was shared on social media, Chip and Joanna were dissed by viewers who felt like they were rubbing everyone's noses in their success.
"I don't like watching HGTV personalities renovating their own luxury second or third homes," groused one Instagram user. "It looks like they're showing off."
The couple's lake house renovation comes after one of their biggest renovation project to date, which insiders claimed pushed their marriage "to the breaking point."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Chip and Joanna, who have been married since 2003, celebrated the opening of their new boutique hotel in downtown Waco last November. The large-scale project was a massive undertaking for the seasoned renovators — and apparently had the couple jumping at each other's throats!
"Every day there was another crisis that left them at each other's throats," a tipster recalled. "They were bickering constantly and getting little sleep. It took every ounce of goodwill to stay on an even keel and get through it."
Insiders have also claimed that Chip's hygiene is a reoccurring issue in the couple's 20-year marriage. "Jo has put up with Chip neglecting hygiene for years and it's only gotten worse," an insider dished to the National Enquirer in December. "She can't stand it anymore. It's nasty."
"Joanna has so much on her plate, but she doesn't use that as an excuse not to take care of herself," the source spilled. "But when Chip gets stressed, he just doesn't bother to do even the most basic things to groom himself. He dresses sloppy, his hair is uncombed — and he smells bad!"
Despite crafty Joanna's attempts to drop subtle hints, clueless Chip wasn't heeding his honey's suggestions. "He reeks and she'll kick him out of bed unless he does something about it — and she means business," the insider said.