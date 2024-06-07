Reputation Renovation: Chip & Joanna Gaines Accused of ‘Showing Off’ With New Reality Show
Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines apparently need to do some remodeling on their reputations! The reality stars were slammed by fans who claimed they've gotten too big for their work britches, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The couple, who have skyrocketed to success by renovating dilapidated properties in their hometown of Waco, Texas, sparked backlash with their new show, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse!
After a trailer for the June 2 season debut was shared on social media, Chip, 49, and Joanna, 46, were dissed by viewers who felt like they were rubbing everyone's noses in their success.
"I don't like watching HGTV personalities renovating their own luxury second or third homes," groused one Instagram user. "It looks like they're showing off."
Other disgruntled viewers appeared to resent the show for running on the couple's own Magnolia Network, which is available in some cable markets and streams through subscription services including Discovery+.
"Since you have to pay to watch, I've lost interest," huffed another poster.
The enterprising twosome have managed to parlay their home renovation business into an empire that now includes a shopping center in downtown Waco, multiple vacation rentals, a magazine, partnerships with large retailers and more.
While some viewers are expressing sour grapes, others continue to cheer on Chip and Joanna — parents of five — who are celebrating their tenth anniversary of TV stardom as their first HGTV season aired in 2014.
"What's wrong with others' success?" asked one of the couple's defenders. Another chimed in, "Don't be jealous, they've earned it."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Joanna's reps for comment.
The couple's lake house renovation comes after one of their biggest renovation project to date, which insiders claimed pushed their marriage "to the breaking point."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Chip and Joanna, who have been married since 2003, recently celebrated the opening of their new boutique hotel in downtown Waco. The large-scale project was a massive undertaking for the seasoned renovators — and apparently had the couple jumping at each other's throats!
"Every day there was another crisis that left them at each other's throats," a source told the National Enquirer. "They were bickering constantly and getting little sleep."
"It took every ounce of goodwill to stay on an even keel and get through it."