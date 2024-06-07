Reputation Renovation: Chip & Joanna Gaines Accused of ‘Showing Off’ With New Reality Show

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines apparently need to do some remodeling on their reputations! The reality stars were slammed by fans who claimed they've gotten too big for their work britches, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The couple, who have skyrocketed to success by renovating dilapidated properties in their hometown of Waco, Texas, sparked backlash with their new show, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse!