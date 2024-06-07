Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Joanna Gaines

Reputation Renovation: Chip & Joanna Gaines Accused of ‘Showing Off’ With New Reality Show

chip joanna gaines magnolia hgtv pp
Source: HGTV

Fans slammed Chip and Joanna Gaines over their latest reality show venture.

By:

Jun. 7 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines apparently need to do some remodeling on their reputations! The reality stars were slammed by fans who claimed they've gotten too big for their work britches, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The couple, who have skyrocketed to success by renovating dilapidated properties in their hometown of Waco, Texas, sparked backlash with their new show, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse!

Article continues below advertisement
chip and joanna gaines
Source: MEGA

Viewers weren't interested in watching the couple renovate another 'luxury' property.

After a trailer for the June 2 season debut was shared on social media, Chip, 49, and Joanna, 46, were dissed by viewers who felt like they were rubbing everyone's noses in their success.

"I don't like watching HGTV personalities renovating their own luxury second or third homes," groused one Instagram user. "It looks like they're showing off."

Article continues below advertisement
chip and joanna gaines
Source: MEGA

'Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse' premiered on the couple's own Magnolia Network.

Article continues below advertisement

Other disgruntled viewers appeared to resent the show for running on the couple's own Magnolia Network, which is available in some cable markets and streams through subscription services including Discovery+.

"Since you have to pay to watch, I've lost interest," huffed another poster.

Article continues below advertisement
chip and joanna gaines
Source: MEGA

Fans slammed the couple for making viewers 'pay' to watch their latest show.

MORE ON:
Joanna Gaines
Article continues below advertisement

The enterprising twosome have managed to parlay their home renovation business into an empire that now includes a shopping center in downtown Waco, multiple vacation rentals, a magazine, partnerships with large retailers and more.

While some viewers are expressing sour grapes, others continue to cheer on Chip and Joanna — parents of five — who are celebrating their tenth anniversary of TV stardom as their first HGTV season aired in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

"What's wrong with others' success?" asked one of the couple's defenders. Another chimed in, "Don't be jealous, they've earned it."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Joanna's reps for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
fixer upper chip joanna gaines sued book
Source: MEGA

Lucky for Chip and Joanna, some fans defended their success and applauded their latest venture.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple's lake house renovation comes after one of their biggest renovation project to date, which insiders claimed pushed their marriage "to the breaking point."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Chip and Joanna, who have been married since 2003, recently celebrated the opening of their new boutique hotel in downtown Waco. The large-scale project was a massive undertaking for the seasoned renovators — and apparently had the couple jumping at each other's throats!

"Every day there was another crisis that left them at each other's throats," a source told the National Enquirer. "They were bickering constantly and getting little sleep."

"It took every ounce of goodwill to stay on an even keel and get through it."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.