Chip and Joanna Gaines' Marriage Pushed 'to Breaking Point' With Latest Project: They Were 'At Each Other's Throats'

After four long years of remodeling, Hotel 1928's doors are almost ready to open to the public. The road getting there reportedly wasn't easy for the former HGTV stars, even with tons of experience in their toolbox.

Sources told the National Enquirer that the project pushed Chip and Joanna "to the breaking point" as they tirelessly worked to complete the project.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.