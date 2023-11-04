Chip and Joanna Gaines' Marriage Pushed 'to Breaking Point' With Latest Project: They Were 'At Each Other's Throats'
Busy bees Chip and Joanna Gaines are celebrating the opening of their new hotel in their hometown of Waco, Texas — and a new TV show detailing the large-scale reno — but sources claimed the massive project put their 20-year marriage to the test, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Chip, 48, and Joanna, 45, are set to open the 33-room luxury boutique Hotel 1928, which sits in the city's historic downtown, on November 3.
After four long years of remodeling, Hotel 1928's doors are almost ready to open to the public. The road getting there reportedly wasn't easy for the former HGTV stars, even with tons of experience in their toolbox.
Sources told the National Enquirer that the project pushed Chip and Joanna "to the breaking point" as they tirelessly worked to complete the project.
"Every day there was another crisis that left them at each other's throats," an insider claimed of the husband-wife team.
As renovation projects go — and certainly one as big of an undertaking as the hotel — the source continued, "They were bickering constantly and getting little sleep."
While home projects can get the best of anyone, viewers initially gravitated toward the Magnolia Network stars because of their strong marriage and family values.
"It took every ounce of goodwill to stay on an even keel and get through it," the insider added.
In a trailer for the new TV series Fixer Upper: The Hotel, which is set to debut this month on the couple's network, Chip confesses it was "the largest, most complicated sized project we've ever done."
Aside from the sheer scale of the job, the couple had a lot riding on the success of their latest project.
Insiders claimed that life was stressful for the couple before taking on the challenge of creating a new business.
The couple was reportedly besieged by allegations that their pricey rehabbed homes fared poorly on the resale market. In addition to market rumors, Chip and Joanna had the pressure of a $500 million media deal, all while running their Waco-based empire and raising five children on their 40-acre homestead.
"Chip and Joanna already had an incredible amount going on, but this project took it to a whole new level," dished a source. "Somehow, they've managed to stay together, so far!"