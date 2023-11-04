Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Marriage Pushed 'to Breaking Point' With Latest Project: They Were 'At Each Other's Throats'

chip and joanna gaines
Source: MEGA

Chip and Joanna Gaines renovated the 33-room Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas.

By:

Nov. 4 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Busy bees Chip and Joanna Gaines are celebrating the opening of their new hotel in their hometown of Waco, Texas — and a new TV show detailing the large-scale reno — but sources claimed the massive project put their 20-year marriage to the test, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Chip, 48, and Joanna, 45, are set to open the 33-room luxury boutique Hotel 1928, which sits in the city's historic downtown, on November 3.

Article continues below advertisement
chip and joanna gaines
Source: MEGA

Chip and Joanna have been married for 20 years.

After four long years of remodeling, Hotel 1928's doors are almost ready to open to the public. The road getting there reportedly wasn't easy for the former HGTV stars, even with tons of experience in their toolbox.

Sources told the National Enquirer that the project pushed Chip and Joanna "to the breaking point" as they tirelessly worked to complete the project.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
chip and joanna gaines
Source: MEGA

The couple is known for their Magnolia-branded empire based in their hometown of Waco.

"Every day there was another crisis that left them at each other's throats," an insider claimed of the husband-wife team.

As renovation projects go — and certainly one as big of an undertaking as the hotel — the source continued, "They were bickering constantly and getting little sleep."

While home projects can get the best of anyone, viewers initially gravitated toward the Magnolia Network stars because of their strong marriage and family values.

MORE ON:
Joanna Gaines
Article continues below advertisement
chip and joanna gaines
Source: MEGA

Chip confessed Hotel 1928 was the 'most complicated' project the couple has ever worked on.

"It took every ounce of goodwill to stay on an even keel and get through it," the insider added.

In a trailer for the new TV series Fixer Upper: The Hotel, which is set to debut this month on the couple's network, Chip confesses it was "the largest, most complicated sized project we've ever done."

Aside from the sheer scale of the job, the couple had a lot riding on the success of their latest project.

Article continues below advertisement
chip and joanna gaines
Source: MEGA

The couple previously faced backlash for their flipped homes poor resale values.

Insiders claimed that life was stressful for the couple before taking on the challenge of creating a new business.

The couple was reportedly besieged by allegations that their pricey rehabbed homes fared poorly on the resale market. In addition to market rumors, Chip and Joanna had the pressure of a $500 million media deal, all while running their Waco-based empire and raising five children on their 40-acre homestead.

"Chip and Joanna already had an incredible amount going on, but this project took it to a whole new level," dished a source. "Somehow, they've managed to stay together, so far!"

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.