'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip & Joanna Gaines SUED By Ex-Literary Agent, Questions Couple's Christian Morals After Alleged Book Deal 'Scheme

According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Chip and Joanna were repped by Vigliano Associates when they signed the multimillion-dollar deal in 2017, agreeing to knock out 5 books for HarperCollins.

Vigliano claimed the TV pair agreed to cut the company 7.5% of any payment made to them — which they did for the first two books; however, that reportedly changed when they allegedly signed with someone else after delivering less than half of the deal.