Joanna Gaines Reportedly 'Can't Stand' Husband Chip's 'Nasty' Hygiene Habits
Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines has reportedly worked herself up over husband Chip neglecting his hygiene.
Insiders claim the grossed-out wife is demanding her stinky hubby to step up his showering habits or else he's banished from her bathroom, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Chip's lax hygiene is reportedly a reoccurring issue in the couple's 20 year marriage, according to the National Enquirer.
"Jo has put up with Chip neglecting hygiene for years and it's only gotten worse," an insider dished to the outlet. "She can't stand it anymore. It's nasty."
The busy mom of five always looks picture-perfect while running the couple's $500 million media empire and managing their 40-acre Texas homestead in their native Waco, Texas. The tipster alleged that Joanna has had enough of sloppy Chip failing to take care of his hygiene.
"Joanna has so much on her plate, but she doesn't use that as an excuse not to take care of herself," the insider spilled. "But when Chip gets stressed, he just doesn't bother to do even the most basic things to groom himself."
"He dresses sloppy, his hair is uncombed — and he smells bad!" the source added.
Despite crafty Joanna's attempts to drop subtle hints, clueless Chip isn't heeding his honey's suggestions, "He reeks and she'll kick him out of bed unless he does something about it — and she means business," the insider said.
The source also noted that this isn't the first time Joanna has insisted on home improvements for her husband of two decades, as she allegedly prodded him to slim down when he was 20 pounds overweight.
The confidant spilled, "When he's not taking care of himself, it's a clear sign to her he needs some help — even if that means tough love."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the couple's reps for comment.
Considering their latest project — the Hotel 1928, a historic luxury boutique hotel in downtown Waco — has been their largest to date, it's likely contractor Chip worked up quite a sweat.
While the boutique hotel is now open for guests, insiders claimed that the couple's marriage was pushed to the "breaking point" during the massive project, which took four years to complete renovations.
"Every day there was another crisis that left them at each other's throats," a tipster recalled. "They were bickering constantly and getting little sleep."