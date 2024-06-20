Miley and Jen's Tug of War Over Dolly Parton: Cyrus 'Mad With Jealousy' Over Hollywood's Hot New Duo
Miley Cyrus is bubbling with bitterness over her godmother Dolly Parton's growing closeness with Jennifer Aniston as the Friends alum prepares to produce a remake of the country queen's 1980 movie hit 9 to 5, sources squealed.
"Dolly is very excited about this project," tipsters close to the country icon said, RadarOnline.com has learned. "She wants to be involved and has been giving Jen all sorts of advice, which is driving Miley mad with jealousy because she doesn't hear from her nearly as much," an insider dished.
The Midnight Sky singer, 31, has even moaned about being forced to contact the Jolene legend, 78, by fax.
"Miley's extremely territorial when it comes to Dolly. But as much as she brags about how close they are, she doesn't actually see as much of Dolly as she'd like," the insider confided. "So, seeing Jen waltz in and monopolize her has got Miley feeling pretty put out."
Making matters worse, per the spy, is that Cyrus and The Morning Show success, 55, butted heads over a hairstylist in 2014 and the Flowers singer is still fuming over the squabble.
The mole blabbed that the reformed wild child would feel threatened by anyone buddying up to Dolly, but adds, "The fact that it's Jen is adding to her irritation!"
Dolly and Miley have a lot of history together, which may be adding to the sting.
"I've known her since she was a baby," Parton gushed about the Hannah Montana star on Good Morning America in 2009. "Her father's a friend of mine, and when she was born, he said, 'You just have to be her godmother,' and I said, 'I accept.' We never did do a big ceremony, but I'm so proud of her, love her. And she's just like one of my own."
Parton has praised Cyrus as a "fantastic singer and songwriter" and has also spoken highly of Aniston, who is reimagining the hit film 9 to 5 with her own take.
"I have starred in a lot of classics, and I've loved every one of them," Dolly shared about her movie credits. "9 To 5, I love it because it was like a first love. It was the first movie that I ever did. I'd never even seen a movie made at that time. Everything about it just fell so perfectly in place."