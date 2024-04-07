Family Drama: Noah Cyrus Likes Miley's Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Instagram Thirst Trap

The messy Cyrus family drama has continued with Noah Cyrus liking a thirst trap posted on Instagram by her older sister Miley's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The snap, which Noah has since unliked after facing online backlash, was a gym selfie that showed off the youngest Hemsworth brother's impressive physique in a tank top.

"#Legday," Hemsworth captioned the post, promoting his newly released action thriller movie. "A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support!"