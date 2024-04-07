Family Drama: Noah Cyrus Likes Miley's Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Instagram Thirst Trap
The messy Cyrus family drama has continued with Noah Cyrus liking a thirst trap posted on Instagram by her older sister Miley's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The snap, which Noah has since unliked after facing online backlash, was a gym selfie that showed off the youngest Hemsworth brother's impressive physique in a tank top.
"#Legday," Hemsworth captioned the post, promoting his newly released action thriller movie. "A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support!"
Hemsworth dated Miley Cyrus off and on between 2010 and 2016, and they were married from 2018 to 2020. Since the breakup, he has reportedly shut down all of her attempts at reconciliation.
There have been rumors of a rift in the Cyrus family ever since Miley and Noah's mom Tish divorced their dad Billy Ray Cyrus and married 54-year-old Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell — who had reportedly dated Noah before Tish, leading to accusations that Tish "stole" him from her daughter.
Noah and her brother Braison were notably absent from Tish and Purcell's wedding at Miley's Malibu mansion, and sources close to the situation claimed that Tish hired security specifically to make sure they didn't crash the event.
"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," another insider claimed last month.
"[Miley] confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy," the source added.
- Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Hired Security to Prevent Daughter Noah From Crashing Wedding to Dominic Purcell: Report
- Miley Cyrus' Alleged Family Drama Explored in 7 Clicks: Divorces, Snubs and More
- Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish 'Spiraling' as Estrangement From Noah Grows After Claims She 'Stole' Husband Dominic Purcell From Daughter
Another source, however, told Us Weekly that Miley was "fully aware" of Noah's relationship with Dominic before Tish began pursuing him but "took her mom's side" in the dispute.
"Miley believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time," they said last month. "Miley’s devastated her family’s been torn apart."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus ended their 28-year marriage in April 22. Miley Cyrus has allegedly taken her mom's side in the split, while Noah has sided with their dad.