Miley Cyrus' Alleged Family Drama Explored in 7 Clicks: Divorces, Snubs and More
Did Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus Fight?
Having Miley Cyrus as a sibling made Noah Cyrus' life a roller coaster ride.
Noah released her song, The End of Everything, which seemingly shared her struggles growing up with a famous sister. She explained the track further in an Instagram live, saying everyone gave her a hard time for being Miley's little sister.
"It was absolutely unbearable," she said of the setup. "And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go / and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows." Because that's what everybody always says to me: that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."
Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus Called It Quits
Ten years after Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus wed, the Achy Breaky Heart singer filed for divorce but canceled it a few months later.
Tish did the same in 2013, though they still got back together after undergoing a couple's therapy.
Following the two divorce filings, Tish called it quits for good and filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tenn., ending their 28 years of marriage. She said they ended things "due to irreconcilable differences."
In a joint statement to People, the estranged couple commented on their decision and revealed what they would do afterward.
"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," they said. "We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Divorced
Miley and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in 2018 after having an on-again, off-again romance for a long time. They wed after their Malibu home was burned down in the Woolsey Fire, but The Hunger Games actor filed for divorce months later, citing irreconcilable differences.
They settled their divorce in December 2019 and officially became single again in February 2020.
Tish Cyrus Wed Dominic Purcell
Following Tish's engagement with Dominic Purcell in April 2023, the pair tied the knot four months later in a ceremony attended by Miley, Trace Cyrus, and Brandi Cyrus. On the other hand, Noah and Braison Cyrus seemingly snubbed their mom as they spent the day together instead of going to the ceremony, with new allegations surfacing that Tish's husband may have first been involved with Noah.
Billy Ray Cyrus Found His New Love
Billy Ray had also moved on with Firerose and popped the question to her in August 2022. The pair married in October 2023, but none of his kids attended the special day.
"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," the husband and wife wrote in a shared statement. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."
Miley Cyrus Unfollowed Billy Ray Cyrus
After her parents' divorce, Miley seemingly dropped a cryptic message when she unfollowed Billy Ray on social media. One source said the Hannah Montana album did not agree with some things her father did.
"There were words exchanged over what happened towards the end of Billy and Tish's marriage, and since then, but they clearly see things very differently," the insider continued. "Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology. The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset."
Noah Threw Shade at Miley
Noah left a comment under a TikTok interview of her sister and , during which the Flowers singer talked about growing up with a famous sister.
"The disrespect in this video," Noah wrote.