Miley Cyrus' Alleged Family Drama Explored in 7 Clicks: Divorces, Snubs and More

Ten years after Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus wed, the Achy Breaky Heart singer filed for divorce but canceled it a few months later.

Tish did the same in 2013, though they still got back together after undergoing a couple's therapy.

Following the two divorce filings, Tish called it quits for good and filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tenn., ending their 28 years of marriage. She said they ended things "due to irreconcilable differences."

In a joint statement to People, the estranged couple commented on their decision and revealed what they would do afterward.

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," they said. "We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."