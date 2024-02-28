Family Turmoil: Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Accused of Stealing Husband Dominic Purcell From Her ‘Distraught’ Daughter Noah
Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray have been estranged for months — but sources revealed that Miley’s mom Tish and sister Noah are not speaking to each other after claims Tish stole her husband Dominic Purcell from Noah, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to the situation revealed that Noah, 24, had been dating Dominic, 54, before Tish, 56, started a romance with the Prison Break actor.
An insider told Us Weekly, “Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him.” The source was adamant that Tish was “aware” of Noah and Dominic — but still pursued her romance with the actor.
Tish, Noah, and Dominic did not respond to requests for comment from the outlet.
Earlier this month, Tish spilled about her romance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She claimed to have met Dominic, her longtime crush after he sent her a friendly DM in 2016. She said Dominic was her "hall pass" during her marriage to Billy Ray.
Tish said she didn’t see the message because she was married to Billy Ray. She decided to respond to the old message in 2022 and the two started talking.
“I cannot even tell you how amazing he is,” she said. “I am living my best life, and he is yummy.”
Tish and Dominic wed in August 2023 — which Noah did not attend. Instead, on the big day, Noah posted a photo from a Walmart while wearing a shirt with Billy Ray on the front.
“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the source told the outlet. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Miley and Billy Ray are in the middle of their own war. The two have been estranged ever since Billy Ray's relationship with 34-year-old singer Firerose started getting serious.
At the 2024 Grammys, Miley left out her father during her acceptance speech after winning Record of the Year.
Cyrus said, “This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular.”
The singer then ran off a list of people she wanted to thank for her success. “My mommy, my sister [Brandi], my love [boyfriend Maxx Morando], my main gays because look how good I look,” she said.
"I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!" she added. Miley did not mention her father or sister Noah.
Sources said Dolly Parton hopes to mend the relationship.