Family Turmoil: Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Accused of Stealing Husband Dominic Purcell From Her ‘Distraught’ Daughter Noah

Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray have been estranged for months — but sources revealed that Miley’s mom Tish and sister Noah are not speaking to each other after claims Tish stole her husband Dominic Purcell from Noah, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source close to the situation revealed that Noah, 24, had been dating Dominic, 54, before Tish, 56, started a romance with the Prison Break actor.